Will Rams' Shula Move In When Dolphins Clean House
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. It appears that after Miami's embarrassing loss to the Carolina Panthers, all hope is lost for the Chris Grier/ Mike McDaniel era. In the loss, the Dolphins surrendered a 17 point lead to one of the worst teams in the NFL.
After the game, McDaniel spoke with Dolphins owner Stephen Ross. This is what he said about it.
“He was really frustrated, as I was,” stated McDaniel .“We talked about the challenge ahead to get ready for the Chargers. That was kind of the extent of it.”
The Situation in Miami
The Dolphins are currently 1-4 on the season and things are not improving. In fact, they're getting worse on a weekly basis. Their only win is against the Jets, who are the only team in the NFL without a win and Tyreek Hill has been ruled out of the season due to injury.
On top of that, Hill is likely to be released following the season due to financial issues.
Shula Checks the Boxes
While this is a topic I have dived into before, it's becoming clear day-by-day that Shula is going to be on the shortlist of candidates. The first question to see if he would be a fit resides in what ownership wants to do with Tua Tagovailoa and if those plans align with Shula's vision.
From a candidacy standpoint, Shula is one of about four defensive coordinators qualified for the job, and considering Brian Flores is one of them, it's unlikely the Dolphins re-hire the guy they fired, plus there are other issues with those parties.
In my opinion, I don't see Jesse Minter of the Chargers leaving for this job either. It doesn't seem like a fit but Miami did draft Minter's National Championship defensive tackle Kenneth Grant so there's that.
That leaves Shula and Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile. Campanile was the Dolphins' linebacker coach for four seasons.
My Call
I think the job is going to come down to three people. Shula, Buffalo Bills OC Joe Brady, and Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. The Dolphins witness Brady's offensive excellence every season and I believe this is Harbaugh's last season in Baltimore.
I don't think Harbaugh is done with coaching and Miami is a lot warmer than Baltimore.
With all that being said, I still think Shula gets the offer. It's up to him if he wishes to take on such a monumental task with several narratives attached to it.
