Will Rams' Shula Move In When Dolphins Clean House

Brock Vierra

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula at press conference during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula at press conference during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. It appears that after Miami's embarrassing loss to the Carolina Panthers, all hope is lost for the Chris Grier/ Mike McDaniel era. In the loss, the Dolphins surrendered a 17 point lead to one of the worst teams in the NFL.

After the game, McDaniel spoke with Dolphins owner Stephen Ross. This is what he said about it.

“He was really frustrated, as I was,” stated McDaniel .“We talked about the challenge ahead to get ready for the Chargers. That was kind of the extent of it.”

The Situation in Miami

The Dolphins are currently 1-4 on the season and things are not improving. In fact, they're getting worse on a weekly basis. Their only win is against the Jets, who are the only team in the NFL without a win and Tyreek Hill has been ruled out of the season due to injury.

Tyreek Hill
Sep 29, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) reacts after being placed on a medical cart against the New York Jets during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

On top of that, Hill is likely to be released following the season due to financial issues.

Shula Checks the Boxes

While this is a topic I have dived into before, it's becoming clear day-by-day that Shula is going to be on the shortlist of candidates. The first question to see if he would be a fit resides in what ownership wants to do with Tua Tagovailoa and if those plans align with Shula's vision.

From a candidacy standpoint, Shula is one of about four defensive coordinators qualified for the job, and considering Brian Flores is one of them, it's unlikely the Dolphins re-hire the guy they fired, plus there are other issues with those parties.

Chris Shula
May 28, 2024; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula speaks to the media following OTAs at the team training facility at California Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

In my opinion, I don't see Jesse Minter of the Chargers leaving for this job either. It doesn't seem like a fit but Miami did draft Minter's National Championship defensive tackle Kenneth Grant so there's that.

That leaves Shula and Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile. Campanile was the Dolphins' linebacker coach for four seasons.

My Call

I think the job is going to come down to three people. Shula, Buffalo Bills OC Joe Brady, and Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. The Dolphins witness Brady's offensive excellence every season and I believe this is Harbaugh's last season in Baltimore.

John Harbaugh
Oct 5, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh stands on the sidelines during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

I don't think Harbaugh is done with coaching and Miami is a lot warmer than Baltimore.

With all that being said, I still think Shula gets the offer. It's up to him if he wishes to take on such a monumental task with several narratives attached to it.

