Why Ravens Game is Job Interview For Chris Shula
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. When the Los Angeles Rams fly out to Baltimore this week, they will take on a Ravens team in trouble. It appears that their season-opening collapse to the Buffalo Bills paired with one of the most injury-riddled rosters in football might be the force that calls time on John Harbaugh's tenure.
While Harbaugh can still turn things around as he's done in the past, the Ravens front office might see this as an opportunity to start fresh and perhaps a new voice could be the key to get Lamar Jackson and the franchise back to the Super Bowl.
Regardless of what happens down the road, one must assume the Ravens brass is keeping an eye on Chris Shula as he brings his hard-hitting defense to the East Coast this weekend.
Chris Shula
At one point, I thought the Ravens had Harbaugh's successor in house in Defensive Coordinator Zach Orr. Orr is a Raven through and through, having played for the team under Wink Martindale and having been a position coach under Mike Macdonald.
That is no longer the case as the Ravens' defense has been able to overcome injuries and structural failures, with Orr's future this season being called into question. However, it is my belief the Ravens want to maintain their strong defensive identity with a new flair.
Shula has established himself as both a premier tactician and a developer of linebackers, a proud tradition for Baltimore.
He also has connections with a bunch of McVay assistants, addressing the question about offense with both Mike LaFleur and Nate Scheelhaase being potential offensive coordinator candidates. LaFleur has been a longtime OC and Scheelhaase is likely to be considered for coordinator jobs again after the Rams' fast start to the season offensively.
The Other Candidates
It's important to note that Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has never hired a head coach before, inheriting Harbaugh from Ozzie Newsome.
However, the Ravens do have a proud tradition. Other candidates could include Chargers DC Jesse Minter, a former Ravens assistant and National Champion with Jim Harbaugh at Michigan.
Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury, due to the production he's had with Jayden Daniels, Kyler Murray, and Patrick Mahomes.
Vikings DC Brian Flores as he's a player developer, creating Pro Bowl players from overlooked talent.
Thus if Shula wants the job, this is his week to impress.
