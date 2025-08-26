Rams Have Significant Advantage in Week 1 vs. Texans
In past years, when the NFL had four preseason games, teams would be up to speed, prepared for the trials of the regular season as squads began to take shape and gain confidence early in the year. Rule changes have shortened the preseason to three games with an off week between the summer finale and the regular season.
This has forced teams like the Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans to take different approaches. The former has seemingly gotten itself prepared for its heavyweight matchup against Houston, which bolsters a top defense. However, this specific area may lack continuity for the Texans, leading to a large advantage for the Rams.
Rams defensive line vs. Texans offensive line is a significant mismatch
Teams don't start as cleanly as they would in years past. It takes a good three to four games for them to gain momentum and find out what type of team they are. It is not ideal, and certainly not for the Texans offensive line, who went through a rebuild this offseason with plenty of new faces.
These new faces aren't big names; they won't blow people away, and they aren't considered high-end talents to begin with. With seemingly a makeshift offensive line, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud may not be in a comfortable position this year; it likely won't be as such in his first game against Los Angeles's defensive front.
That front is one of the youngest, yet talented units in the league, coming to fruition within the last two years. Edge rusher Jared Verse is the top player in the room as the 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year, with third-year player Kobie Turner leading the way in the interior alongside Braden Fiske and Poona Ford. This group could be the driving force of the Rams this season.
Not to mention the depth behind them with positive developments during the preseason with rookie Josaiah Stewart at edge rusher, interior linemen Tyler Davis and Ty Hamilton, and third-year pass rusher Byron Young. The depth will be tested early with the recent departure of Brennan Jackson and Keir Thomas out for the season with an injury.
The Texans' offensive line features a rookie at left tackle in Aireontae Ersery, veterans in the interior with Laken Tomlinson, Jake Andrews, and Ed Ingram, and Tytus Howard at right tackle. Is it a bad unit? Not entirely, but one you'd like to feel more confident in this front five if you're a Texans fan.
This could be the key to the game: can the Rams batter the Texans' offensive line enough to make Week 1 a possible walk in the park? This could be a great first week matchup in the NFL if that line can hold up against the Rams young and gifted defensive front.
