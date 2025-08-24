Rams Lose Defender For the Entire 2025 Season
Sean McVay announced on Saturday that Keir Thomas, the Rams' outside linebacker from Florida State who was putting together a solid camp and preseason, has been placed on injured reserve. Barring any changes to the situation, McVay indicated Thomas would not be designated to return at any point, per Rams.com's Stu Jackson.
During training camp, Sean McVay spoke about Thomas.
“He’s done a really good job and it's not exclusive to the coverage," stated McVay. "That was a great play that he made. Keir's had a really good camp. I think [Outside Linebackers Coach] Joe [Coniglio] does such a great job with that whole outside linebacker room. I’ve been really pleased with all of them. They're all continuing to show improvement. Keir’s been a guy that's been with us for a long time. He’s getting better and better. He really makes his presence felt on some of the early downs, but that was awesome. What's really cool is you see how excited his teammates get for him when he makes plays like that. He's a Ram through and through. I really like what he's doing.”
Thomas was rapidly gaining favor with the Rams' coaching staff as he started to provide the rotational help the team was looking for to give Jared Verse and Byron Young rest.
So what now?
With Thomas' absence, the Rams notably did not play Nick Hampton on Saturday. Josaiah Stewart likely has his place secured while Brennan Jackson, who has really come on strong as of late, makes his push to retain his roster spot.
The Rams officially announce their 53-man roster on Tuesday, so we'll have more clarity on what direction they want to go then.
In the meantime, Stewart has been everything the Rams have hoped for. After overcoming an injury during OTAs, Stewart had caught up with his lessons and is now taking strides to find himself on the field, more and more as the season goes on.
Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula recently spoke on Stewart.
“He been great. [Outside Linebackers Coach] Joe Coniglio and [Defensive Line Coach/ Run Game Coordinator] Giff [Smith] and [Pass Game Coordinator] Drew Wilkins have done an awesome job with him," stated Shula. He started off in OTAs, he came, he had a little bit of a hamstring so he really missed… they were here two weeks before we started our first true OTA practice that day was actually his first day of doing any individual or anything.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE