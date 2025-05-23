Gunslingers With Something to Prove Set Stage For Rams Opener
When the Los Angeles Rams and the Houston Texans get together in week one at SoFi Stadium, the game promises to be legendary with two elite passers looking to prove themselves in a world that overlooks them in exchange for other top talents.
Matthew Stafford and C.J. Stroud. Both enter 2025 coming off losses in the Divisional Round, on the road with teams who would go on to represent their conference. Both men had stellar 2023 seasons and showed great poise throughout parts of the season, but injuries suffered by multiple wide receivers would harm production and would lead to several head-scratching performances.
However, both men recovered in time to not only make the playoffs but dominate their opponents in the Wild Card round.
While similar, both men's journey will diverge as they go for the Lombardi.
Matthew Stafford's 2024 season was defined by multiple injuries/ suspensions across the offense that led to fatigue, poor execution, and tough losses. The offense was awful in the red zone, needed to be bailed out by the defense, especially in the final games of the season, and players were aging out.
They did also go to war against some of the best offenses in the NFL and outdueled them with Stafford hoping to make that a more consistent occurrence.
Fox Sports Research put together a list of quarterbacks who have the most to prove in 2025 and C.J. Stroud was listed at tenth.
"Stroud had a tremendous rookie season, throwing for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns, putting up a 100.8 passer rating and winning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, wrote Fox Sports Research.
"Furthermore, he helped the Texans win the AFC South and advance to the AFC divisional round. Stroud's production dipped in 2024, though, as he totaled 3,727 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions and an 87.0 passer rating. Houston was eliminated in the divisional round once again. Can Stroud get the 2023 magic back, become one of the elite signal-callers in the sport and make the Texans a true contender in a loaded AFC?"
A little twist in the tale, the Texans' new offensive coordinator in Nick Caley. Caley is the former tight ends coach for the Rams.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and talk Stafford vs. Stroud!
Please let us know your thoughts on Stafford vs. Stroud when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE