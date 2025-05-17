Rams Should Make a Statement in Week 1
Patrick Mahomes may be the face of the NFL, but there is a new golden boy that the league is ready to place among the current greats that grace the football field. That man is Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud.
As back-to-back AFC South Champions, the Texans look to take the next step as a franchise with C.J. Stroud and DeMeco Ryans as they continue their push for a Super Bowl. However, the Rams are going to have three unique advantages that should see the team make a statement in week one.
1. The Texans' offensive line is a mess
It's unclear what happened to Laremy Tunsil, but he was a mess, and now he's a Washington Commander. The Texans will likely start Cam Robinson over rookie Aireontae Ersery, so that already speaks volumes, but the issue comes from the fact that Blake Fisher is about to get steamrolled by reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse.
No disrespect to Fisher, but Verse manhandled Mekhi Becton, and Lane Johnson in the playoffs so. If the Texans weren't already worried, look what the Rams did to Sam Darnold in the playoffs.
Plus Kobie Turner, Byron Young, and Braden Fiske are going to be fresh, hungry, and pissed.
2. The Texans' new offensive coordinator is a former Rams assistant
Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley was the Rams' tight ends coach in 2024, and while that should help him scheme up against Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula, Rams head coach Sean McVay knows every counter to Caley's calls because he designed many of the elements in Caley's offense.
3. The Rams should be able to run all over Houston
While Puka Nacua and Davante Adams are threats, their presence may be more effective than their play. By simply having them on the field, it should spread out the offense enough for Kyren Williams and Jarquez Hunter to exploit the inside.
Williams will get his work, and it's doubtful the Rams hold Hunter back as they did Blake Corum.
Houston is a very good team, no mistake about it, but there is no reason why a team like the Rams shouldn't take care of the Texans easily.
