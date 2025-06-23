Rams Week One Opponent Faces Tough Question
The Los Angeles Rams' defensive line will be the difference between victory and defeat in their week one matchup against the Houston Texans. Quarterback C.J. Stroud is too good and he has too many weapons within an effective offensive system not to be successful.
Stroud's poor end to the 2024 NFL season directly reflected the issues that plagued his team, including multiple injuries to their wide receiver room and poor play from the Texans' offensive line, play that led to the Texans trading away Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders.
Now with former Rams assistant Nick Caley designing plays for the Texans, hopes are high in Houston, but according to Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron, the lack of answer on who will start of the Texans on the line of scrimmage is one of the most interesting position battles for teams entering training camp.
"After finishing 21st in pass-blocking grade (65.3) and 25th in run-blocking grade (57.4) in 2024, the Texans spent the offseason revamping their offensive line," wrote Cameron. "The unit is expected to continue evolving throughout training camp, but early indications suggest Houston could feature four new starters, with Tytus Howard as the lone returning starter."
"Joining Howard in the current first-team lineup during minicamp are Cam Robinson, Laken Tomlinson, Jake Andrews and Blake Fisher. With rookie Aireontae Ersery, veterans Trent Brown and Ed Ingram, and 2023 picks Juice Scruggs and Jarrett Patterson all in the mix, the starting five remains far from settled heading into Week 1."
This report comes after Pro Football Focus' Zoltán Buday named Stroud as a veteran poised for a bounce-back season.
"Stroud made an immediate impact as a rookie, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year and leading the Texans to a playoff victory, wrote Buday. "Despite a slow start, he finished that season ranked 13th among quarterbacks in PFF overall grade (83.2). However, in his second year, Stroud took a slight step back, earning a 78.9 overall grade, 14th at the position during the regular season."
"While there were flashes of brilliance, particularly late in the year, inconsistency kept him from breaking into the top 10 in 2024. That said, there’s reason for optimism heading into 2025."
"Despite a playoff loss to the Chiefs, Stroud closed the season on a high note, earning an 85.3 PFF overall grade — his best of the year — in that game. It’s a promising sign for a potential breakout in his third season."
Considering how high people are on Stroud, the fact he's flanked with weapons such as Nico Collins, Joe Mixon, Nick Chubb, and several highly talented rookies, it's going to be up to the Rams defensive line to stop Stroud from taking that step up he's expected to take this season.
