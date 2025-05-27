Rams Week 1 Opponent Has Redemption on Their Mind
The week one matchup between the Houston Texans and the Los Angeles Rams promises to be a gunslinging classic as Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, and the Rams welcome DeMeco Ryans, C.J. Stroud, and new offensive coordinator Nick Caley to SoFi Stadium.
Caley, a former Rams assistant was hired by the Texans this offseason in hopes of revamping the Houston offense.
A man in need of a revamp is Houston's quarterback C.J. Stroud. Stroud, a native of Southern California, is commanding a Texan offense that lacks a proven WR2 in an offense no one has seen him in as he makes his professional Los Angeles debut.
After winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year over Puka Nacua in 2023, Stroud slumped through the end of the 2024 season and while the Texans did defeat the Chargers in the playoffs, they failed to improve as a team from Stroud's rookie season, leading to changes.
That's why Pro Football Focus' Zoltán Buday named Stroud as a veteran poised for a bounce back season.
"Stroud made an immediate impact as a rookie, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year and leading the Texans to a playoff victory, wrote Buday. "Despite a slow start, he finished that season ranked 13th among quarterbacks in PFF overall grade (83.2). However, in his second year, Stroud took a slight step back, earning a 78.9 overall grade, 14th at the position during the regular season."
"While there were flashes of brilliance, particularly late in the year, inconsistency kept him from breaking into the top 10 in 2024. That said, there’s reason for optimism heading into 2025."
"Despite a playoff loss to the Chiefs, Stroud closed the season on a high note, earning an 85.3 PFF overall grade — his best of the year — in that game. It’s a promising sign for a potential breakout in his third season."
Stroud remains flanked with weapons, especially after the team got rid of holding penalty merchant Laremy Tunsil.
Stroud still has Joe Mixon and Nico Collins. Plus Iowa State's Xavier Hutchinson is joined by rookie cyclones Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel.
However, why isn't Stafford, a Texas raised quarterback playing for Los Angeles, not on this list? Did he already redeem his poor end to the season in the playoffs? Regardless, Stafford is gunning for blood in what could be the best game of the season.
