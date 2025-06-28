The Rams' Upcoming Season Has Significant Implications
After a productive offseason, the Los Angeles Rams have plenty of reasons to be hopeful and excited about the upcoming season. The Rams have made several changes and additions that place them among the best in the league.
Henry McKenna of FOX Sports recently listed one thing that could go well for every team in the National Football League this upcoming season. He believes Matthew Stafford has a legitimate chance of leading the Rams to the Super Bowl.
"Stafford and Sean McVay could win another Super Bowl. I picked the Rams to make it to the Super Bowl in my way-too-early playoff bracket prediction. At this point, the Rams should be shooting for a Lombardi Trophy every season until Stafford retires," McKenna said.
"Yes, they dumped Cooper Kupp, but they’ve brought in a different weapon in Davante Adams. And yes, they were dealt a huge blow when Aaron Donald retired in 2024, but they drafted two special linemen in Jared Verse and Braden Fiske."
"It’s something that I think you’ve got to learn as you go. I mean, it's one of those things that I leaned on the veteran guys that I had around me when I was first coming around in the NFL to try and help me through that process," Stafford said.
"I was around smart players as well and just tried to pick their brain. But everybody kind of has to figure out the formula that works for them. There were some interesting times too. The game's evolved so much in 17 years. I mean, what used to be around on defense is not around anymore, and there's just so much more complexity to it.
"Then, playing with a guy like [Former Lions WR] Calvin [Johnson], early in my career, I would watch all this tape and then you go out and play the game and nobody was running the same coverages because they were just clouding to him the whole game or doubling him or whatever it was. So, you’ve got to kind of figure it out as you go, but I was always just trying to be a sponge and just take as much as I possibly could in about the game of football. I think later in my career it's helped me out.”
