This Rams' Position Group is One of the NFL's Best
The Los Angeles Rams have built its defense through solid draft hauls they recently pulled in. The Rams have gradually and organically built up their defense, and the unit while relatively young, had plenty to do with the Rams' run to the division title and the playoffs last season.
Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus ranked every defensive line in the National Football League. He ranked the Rams' defensive line as the 9th-best in the league heading into the season.
"Many expected the Rams' defensive line to fall off following Aaron Donald‘s retirement, but the unit has remained above average thanks to its young players, including a pair of impactful rookies. First-year interior defender Braden Fiske generated pressure on 13.2% of pass plays in 2024, which ranked fifth at the position, while fellow rookie Jared Verse’s 89.3 PFF overall grade placed seventh among edge defenders," Wasserman said.
"Los Angeles added interior defender Poona Ford in the offseason, and he brings an 85.3 PFF overall grade that ranked fifth among interior defenders this past season."
Following Organized Team Activities, Verse noted that the Rams' defensive line, knowing each other's strengths, and the goal of the defensive play call, has helped the unit succeed.
"Definitely. You’ve got to learn your ops [opportunities] before anything. You’ve got to learn [when] I can take a high rush here, or no, it’s just my job to eat the double team, or the chip’s coming my way. I’ve just got to learn to force that or try and get past that. So, you’ve got to learn your opportunities—that’s the number one thing," Verse said.
"But then you also got to learn who you’re rushing with. Rushing with Kobie and rushing with Fiske—they’re both athletic rushers, but they rush very differently. Rushing with me and rushing with ‘BY’ [Byron Young] are two completely different things.
"So they have to learn the difference between us two. Now I have to learn the difference between them two. Now I’ve got to learn the difference between rushing with [Rookie DE] Ty [Hamilton] and rushing with Fiske, and they have to learn the difference between rushing with [Rookie OLB] Josaiah [Stewart] and rushing with me."Th
