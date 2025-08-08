Rams Sean McVay Provides Roster Info For Game Against Cowboys
When the Los Angeles Rams return to SoFi Stadium to play the Dallas Cowboys in their first preseason game of 2025, it will serve as a perfect opportunity for Sean McVay and his coaching staff to see which players rise to the occasion when the gloves come off. This is full-on tackle football.
After practice on Thursday, Sean McVay shared several updates regarding his roster entering the game.
All rookies, including Pooh Paul Jr, who dealt with a calf injury during training camp will play except for Terrance Ferguson. Ferguson is dealing with a groin issue. He's currently rehabbing his injury.
“Those guys are day-to-day with the soft tissue stuff," stated McVay. "[Linebacker] Nate Landman has a little bit of a calf [issue] and [Tight end] Terrance [Ferguson] with his groin. Those things can be really challenging. [Cornerback] Emmanuel Forbes is in that group too with his hamstring. A lot of those guys that are dealing with soft tissue stuff right now, they want to get out there as soon as possible. I defer to [Senior Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance] Reggie [Scott] on those types of things.”
Stetson Bennett is the presumed starter. McVay also spoke about his vision for the running backs. It's believed that Jarquez Hunter will see several opportunities throughout the game.
Starting Roles
“I want to see those guys. I want to see them be able to pick and choose the right spots. I think one of the things that's hardest to evaluate in these types of settings is these running backs. You don't get tackled, so I want to see these guys be able to level their pads off, play well without the football, but do the things that [Running Backs Coach] Ron's [Gould] coaching snap in and snap out. When you see some of the cool opportunities to be able to create on your own if that presents itself, let's see that come to life as well.”
D.J. Humphries joins a long list of Rams starters who will not play in the game, including Kobie Turner, Matthew Stafford, and Ahkello Witherspoon, barring any changes.
McVay will also be delegating responsibilities between coaches throughout the game.
“It will be a little bit of a mix and match. For this game [Cowboys], [Offensive Coordinator] Mike [LaFleur]will call it for the offense. [Inside Linebackers Coach] Greg Williams will call it for the defense. You want me to go through the whole preseason with you right now (laughter)? I'll leave it to [Asst. Head Coach/Pass Game Coordinator] Aubrey [Pleasant] in week two. He's got answers (laughter).”
McVay is also looking for who will be the backups to Jared Verse and Byron Young. Let's see what the Rams do on Saturday.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE