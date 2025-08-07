WATCH: Sean McVay 2025 Preseason Week One Press Conference
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams opened their doors to the media as they get back to basics, returning to their facility in Woodland Hills before the team takes on the Dallas Cowboys in preseason play at SoFi Stadium on Saturday.
Watch Sean McVay's Press Conference
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke after the Rams' joint practice with the Cowboys in Oxnard.
Q: What was it like to deliver Kyren Williams the news regarding his extension?
“It was really finalizing. There were still some things that we had to work through. They were great people to be able to work with. I think these things can be challenging and can be emotional and there are a lot of things that are involved in this, but it never got that way. It was always very collaborative. I think there was great communication throughout and I think that's a credit to both sides. It was awesome. I think one of the things that's important is to continue to try to be able to lean into these conversations, be there for guys, but also be able to provide some of the understanding from both ends and approach these with empathy and understanding. I'm glad that we were able to finish it.”
Q: Did Kyren Williams’ integrity through the contract negotiations play a factor in getting this deal done?
“I think the first thing you said is everybody approaches these things differently. What I am appreciative of, just from my vantage point, is that he came. I think he had a lot of trust in Drew, a lot of trust in the way that things were going behind the scenes and he focused on what he could control. Did that make it more likely for us to want to work in good faith with him? Yeah, of course. But that doesn't mean if we have a situation in the future where somebody does decide to hold out, that that's like the end all be all. I think what you're getting at is we're very grateful. That’s a tribute to who he is. You guys know what he's about. I don't think we were at all surprised, but when you do go through these different circumstances, people confirm what you had hoped you had always felt about him. That’s all he continues to do is confirm why he's a special and a rare human.”
