Rams Davante Adams Shares His Process to Prepare for Gameday
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. What can be said about Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams? A technician, craftsman, playmaker, producer, and more, Adams is the entire package. For the 12-year veteran, 2025 does not represent a swan song season but a new beginning as he looks to rewrite the narratives on the second half of his career.
While Adams is only able to write one game at a time, he took reporters behind the scenes on his preparations to paint the perfect story.
Adams' Process
Adams is a warrior on the field but his main responcibilities in life are those of a family man. With the Rams set to play Baltimore and then stay on the East Coast for a week before flying out to London.
While discussing the adjustments to travel, Adams not only went into his process but the fundamental role his family plays in his professional career.
“For me, I have a lot of different checkpoints and things throughout the week that I do locally. It’s going to be different for me for sure," stated Adams. "The main thing for me is just being away from my kids, honestly more than anything. That's a big part of my healing process and mentally throughout the week just resetting, going home, spending time with them and my wife."
"Not having that element…I mean, we'll get through it. I've been away from them for a week or so before that. It’s not the end of the world, but if I was drawing it up, I'd love to have my family with me. It's a week that'll be a little bit different from what we normally do, but we'll be able to get through it.”
When it comes to those checkpoints and things he needs to accomplish, Adams revealed he flies specialists in to get him ready.
“Just getting body work from different people that is not as easy to fly them out to London as it is to fly them from the Bay Area or Vegas to come and work on me in Southern California," stated Adams. "It’s a little bit of a longer trip, even going to Baltimore. I'm sure they'll have different things set up for us, massages and stuff like that. 12 years in you find a way to keep it working for you. I've found my way and like I said, it'll just be a week but I'd rather have them with me.”
While some may think Adams goes above and beyond, the proof is in the pudding and All-Pro wide receivers aren't bred, those players are the product of the work and willpower of the individual. Lots of people have talent but Adams is what happens when talent meets hard word, dedication, and a willingness to do whatever it takes to win.
No price is too high to pay as Adams' chases his first Lombardi.
