Rams Ramp Up Practice Efforts Before Ravens Game
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. As the Los Angeles Rams returned to their standard weekly schedule, following their Thursday night defeat with the 49ers, there's a hope that with both the return of normality and the fire that comes from defeat, Wednesday will mark the next step towards victory Monday after they take their trip to Baltimore.
On Wednesday, Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford took to the podium, answering questions from reporters before attending practice. After practice, Davante Adams took questions.
During practice, the Rams picked up the pace as they deal with a plethora of injuries on their defense. Here's highlights from their work on Wednesday.
Watch Rams Practice Highlights Below
On Monday, McVay answered questions regarding his team and their state of mind following the weekend.
Q: How did you spend the weekend and how would you asses where they’re at?
“I'll tell you what, it's unique because I think both of those games were very winnable," stated McVay. "I think we would all agree on that. We didn’t. We could be 5-0. We're a 3-2 football team. I really like this group though. I love what they're about. I love the resilience. I love the toughness. I love the ability to stay in the fight. I think we're just looking for more sustained execution throughout. I think we're looking for… can we provide clarity from a coaching perspective to allow these guys to go cut it loose? I think we've learned a lot in the first five weeks, and I think there's still a lot to be had."
"I think we'll use these disappointing things that have occurred as an opportunity to strengthen and callous us in ways that just wouldn't exist otherwise. I like that because that's the truth. That's where we're at. I spent the weekend trying to enjoy some time with my family. My folks were in town and my little boy and my wife. Was it as enjoyable as it could have been? No, it wasn't but I'm excited to get back to work. I was ready to be able to get back with these guys, get moving towards our goal of playing really good football against a really good organization, great coaching staff and a bunch of great players. I don't care what's happened."
"This is a prideful team. We better be ready to freaking go this week. I'm excited to attack this preparation with our group to be able to respond accordingly. I think you look at the reasons why things haven't gone down, we need to be able to address those things, but we also can't lose sight of how many positives there are. I believe we've got the right kinds of people. I love this team. I love this coaching staff and I'm really excited. I've never had any sort of growth that's ever occurred in easy times."
"You don't want it to go down like that, but we're going to learn a lot more about ourselves and the people that we're around. I think we're going to like what we see and that wouldn't exist otherwise if maybe we found a way to pull those games out so there's a heightened sense of urgency that wouldn't exist. I like this football team. I think we got a long way to go and I think there's a lot of improvement to be had, but we're going to be all right.”
