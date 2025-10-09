Rams Davante Adams Details Response After 49ers Loss
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. As the Los Angeles Rams returned to their standard weekly schedule, following their Thursday night defeat with the 49ers, there's a hope that with both the return of normality and the fire that comes from defeat, Wednesday will mark the next step towards victory Monday after they take their trip to Baltimore.
On Wednesday, Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford took to the podium, answering questions from reporters before attending practice. After practice, Davante Adams took questions.
Watch Davante Adams' Press Conference Below
Last week, Adams was candid regarding his approach to San Francisco.
Q: What do you believe has made the 49ers defense so physically taxing on opposing offenses?
It’s clearly a culture that they've established there a long time ago. I thought it was [Former 49ers Defensive Coordinator and current Texans Head Coach] DeMeco [Ryans]. He had a lot to do with that before when he was there. It's the same thing as Week One [versus the Houston Texans]. That was one the most physical games I've been a part of or seen, even if it wasn't me partaking in the physicality. They’re doing a good job of teaching that over there."
"Historically, I've had solid games against them, but even in those games you come out beat up pretty good. Those dudes fly to the ball. You have [49ers Inside Linebacker] Fred [Warner] and the way that he leads that defense. Everybody else just falls in place and they follow what he's doing. DeMeco clearly established something there and maybe it was even before that. Then just continuing from there, they obviously take the onus to go ahead and make sure that they are getting a lot of hats to the ball.”
Q: What are your thoughts on 49ers’ ILB Fred Warner and the ground he’s able to cover from his inside linebacker position?
“Not so much in coverage, more so in the slot or running routes up the middle of the field. He does a good job having good speed, being able to carry receivers and [he has] good zone awareness. He’s one of those dudes. He is one of the best in the league, if not the best middle guy. He’s worked on it. I think what I respect about him so much is that it's not conditional. It's every single play. He brings the same intentionality, speed and just reckless abandon that is old school football. It’s fun to watch. I don't like getting hit by it, but it's still fun to watch though.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE