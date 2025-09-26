Rams Injury Report: Davante Adams Misses Practice Again
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams saw several stars named to their Thursday's injury report.
Los Angeles Rams
Did Not Participate
Rob Havenstein (ankle) and Davante Adams (hamstring) missed practice for a second straight day.
Limited
Steve Avila (limited), Justin Dedich (chest), Colby Parkinson (shoulder), and Tyler Higbee (Hip) were limited. Avila, Dedich, and Parkinson were listed as limited on Wednesday and Higbee was added on Thursday after a full day on Wednesday.
Full
Braden Fiske (oblique), and Kamren Kinchens (shoulder) were full participants, having been listed as limited on Wednesday.
McVay on Monday
“We came out good, the typical bumps and bruises. I should have some further updates on Wednesday, but nothing of significance,” stated McVay.
“We'll see. He’s making good progress. I’ll probably have a better feel for that once we get back out there on Wednesday.”
McVay on Wednesday
“As far as the injuries are concerned, [Offensive Lineman] Rob [Havenstein] and [Wide Receivers] Davante [Adams], they came in and they're a little sore," stated McVay. "Rob with his ankle will not participate today. Davante has a sore hamstring. Everybody else will be limited, but we’ll take it a day at a time with those guys. We’re not expecting it to affect their game status but like I said, we'll take it a day at a time.”
McVay provided the same update on Avila.
Indianapolis Colts
Did Not Participate
Matt Goncalves (toe), Kenny Moore (Achilles), Alex Pierce (concussion), Grover Stewart (Rest) and Anthony Gould (Illness) missed practice. Gould and Stewart were added on Thursday and Goncalves, Moore, and Pierce missed Wednesday as well.
Limited
DeForest Buckner (back) and Braden Smith (Heel) were limited. Buckner did not participate on Wednesday and Smith was added on Thursday.
Full
Xavien Howard (Rest) and Rigoberto Sanchez (Personal Matter) missed practive on Wednesday but were full on Thursday.
Matthew Stafford on Colts
“Really well-coached," stated Stafford. "I have a lot of respect for [Colts Defensive Coordinator] Lou [Anarumo]. I think he does a hell of a job, been up against him a few times and he gives you a lot to look at at the quarterback position. I think they've got talented players at all three levels. Both their corners are guys that have played football in the NFL for a long time and are talented guys."
"Got some guys that are really disruptive up front. Their backers are running and hit guys. Really every level of their defense, I feel like they've got guys that can impact the game. I think they're in the right place at the right time. They're well-coached. I think he puts them in a position to be successful. Then they're obviously 3-0 playing at a good clip right now. It'll be a challenge like it is every single week for us.”
