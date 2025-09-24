Matthew Stafford Addresses What Went Wrong vs. Eagles
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams got back to work on Wednesday as they turn their attention towards the Indianapolis Colts. With eyes focused on the future, Rams head coach Sean McVay went into further detail on what he expects and what needs to change after making initial remarks on Monday.
After McVay spoke, Matthew Stafford took to the podium to talk about the loss to the Eagles and his approach to moving forward in the young season.
On Monday, Sean McVay dove into some of the issues Stafford faced in week three.
Q: What's your thoughts on Matthew Stafford saying postgame that ‘physically he didn’t like some of his throws’ and if he’s seen anything in the film that portrayed that?
“I think just the standards in terms of the accuracy that he's accustomed to delivering the ball with consistently. I love the way that he has such high standards that he's earned because of the special player that he is. [There were] just a couple throws that I think he would be accustomed to being able to make that he missed. I think one of the things that's cool about Matthew is the refreshing security to acknowledge that."
"That’s what allows him to move forward the right way. I mean, he certainly did a hell of a job in that two-minute situation taking us right down the field. He had some big-time completions to [Wide Receiver] Puka [Nacua] and to [Wide Receiver] Jordan Whittington that got us in some good looks to be able to convert some third-down runs. We had a chance to be able to win the football game, but I think that's just a credit to his standards and the consistent accuracy that he delivers with the majority of the time. There were a couple throws that he typically makes.”
Q: Stafford connecting with Davante Adams and what’s been impressive about their chemistry?
“I think it's like anything else. Repetition is the mother of learning. I think they're continuing to grow. I thought it was a huge, long touchdown catch that they connected on yesterday. There was a big time in the two-minute situation at the end of the first half where it was a body shot on a little curl route. Then, a little option route in the slot that we hit him on."
"Then he drew the ‘PI’ [pass interference] on the third down and medium range that we had when he was on the backside, ended up getting the ‘PI’ that gave us a first down. There were a couple other ones that we'll continue to work on and being able to connect. These are two special, special players. We’re going continue to grow throughout. I think the more reps that they get the better that they'll get because of the way they intentionally work at it.”
