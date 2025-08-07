WATCH: Rams 2025 Joint Practice Highlights Against the Dallas Cowboys
OXNARD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams made the trip north to Oxnard, the home of the Dallas Cowboys training camp to engage in a joint practice where both sides are able to have a highly competitive, structured exercise that gave us an inside look at the state of the team.
Following the Rams' final public training camp practice of 2025 last Sunday, Sean McVay spoke to reporters after the team concluded activities.
Q: What areas will the Rams focus on during their joint practice against the Cowboys?
“I think it's a great way to be able to test our rules and go against another team," stated McVay. "[Cowboys Head Coach] Coach [Brian] Schottenheimer is a guy I've known for a long time. It’s been great to be able to work with him. They have great players. We’ll be able to see some different schemes. They might do some stuff that's similar, they might do some stuff that's different. These aren't things that we necessarily game plan for, but I think it's a good test of our rules. There are some different front mechanics, some different defensive coverages that we'll see, some different offensive schemes and personnel. I think it's really valuable for us to be able to get all three phases some different work that we wouldn't get otherwise. For a lot of the guys that don't play in the preseason, that's super important. Those practices in essence supplement the preseason games for us. We heavily lean towards getting more reps for our starters. That’s been something we feel like has served us well, but it’s still in a controlled setting while knowing that sometimes things can happen. We feel good about that. We got good work with them last year and we’re looking forward to it again.”
Q: What are you look for on offense during the practice?
“In the scrimmages, we’re looking at a lot of our starters that get a majority of those reps. Then the other guys will end up playing a majority of the time in the preseason game. That’s where it's really beneficial for us to be able to get our starters what would be close to equivalent to a game. You try to get about 50 shots of work. You get a bunch of different situations. You're getting normal down and distance. You're getting some third down, get back on track work. You're getting some red areas, some high fringe and you'll get a two-minute drive. That’s beneficial to be able to get what inevitably does come up in the majority of the games. It’s going be a good thing. It's in a controlled setting. We feel good about that. They have been a group that we've worked with before that's gone really well.”
