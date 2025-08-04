WATCH: Rams 2025 Day Ten Training Camp Highlights
LOS ANGELES, Ca. On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams completed their final practice of training camp, completing what has been an intense two weeks filled with ten practices that has prepped the roster for the upcoming physical toll of preseason and the regular season.
Check out highlights from the Rams' last training camp practice before they take on the Dallas Cowboys in a joint practice on Tuesday.
On Saturday, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke about his journey as a head coach.
Q: Did you feel mentally overloaded during your first year as Rams head coach?
“I probably didn't even know what I didn't know then. What I've always felt really fortunate about is I've been surrounded by great people. I can really remember having (Former NFL Coach and Rams Defensive Coordinator) Wade Phillips as a defensive coordinator and when you're a young head coach, I think sometimes you think you feel like you have to have all the answers and he helped me realize that no, there's real strength in saying, ‘I don't know the answer, but I'll figure it out,’ or leaning on the people around you where you got Wade Phillips, you had [Tennessee Titans Special Teams Coordinator] John Fassel, had guys like [Buffalo Bills offensive line coach] Aaron Kromer, we had a lot of really great coaches. [Green Bay Packers Head Coach] Matt LaFleur was on that staff, [Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach] Zac Taylor, [Jacksonville Jaguars Pass Game Coordinator] Shane Waldron. I've been really fortunate to be surrounded by really good people. I think the cool thing about it is when it was that early you had that unobstructed mind. You didn't know what to worry about. I oftentimes am reminded of, never forgetting that this is truly a blessing. In those moments… and it was a blur, but I don't think that I felt like I was hindered by stuff. But it was a pretty smooth journey. I think the cool thing when I reflect back on those early years is you are totally and completely present. You’re trying to bring the right authentic energy and vibe and pouring into people and that's what we're going to continuously try to do going into year 9.”
