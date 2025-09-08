Ram Digest

Fantasy Takeaways from Rams Week 1 Win vs. Texans

The Los Angeles Rams edged out the Houston Texans, 14-9, in their 2025 NFL season opener and showed plenty of fantasy football promise.

Andy Quach

Sep 7, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) celebrates after scoring a touchtown during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) celebrates after scoring a touchtown during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Rams were able to shut down much of the noise surrounding this team heading into the 2025 NFL season with a statement win over another prospective playoff squad in Week 1. To begin their new campaign, the Rams defeated the Houston Texans, 14-9.

Clearly, this was a low-scoring affair. The final score was achieved with over 12 minutes left in the third quarter. Still, most of the Rams' top fantasy options had good afternoons for their respective owners. Los Angeles had a revelatory showing for their fantasy prospects moving forward.

Rams' top players took care of business

Los Angeles Rams, NFL, Houston Texans, Puka Nacua
Sep 7, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) catches a pass during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

1. Puka Nacua

Puka Nacua showed against the Houston Texans why some believe he could finish as fantasy football's WR1 this season. He caught 10 of his 11 targets for 130 yards on a day when his offense struggled pretty heavily overall. Nacua continues to prove that he's capable of having a monster fantasy game regardless of how his team performs.

Los Angeles Rams, NFL, Houston Texans, Kyren Williams
Aug 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) plays catch with fans in the stands before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

2. Kyren Williams

Like Nacua, Kyren Williams did enough to appease his fantasy drafters, even if the Los Angeles Rams offense wasn't very impressive as a unit. He had 66 yards and a touchdown, which is a pretty quiet game for him compared to his first two seasons in the NFL.

Still, despite the rumors of him taking a bit of a step back in terms of workload, Williams carried the ball 19 times against the Texans. Considering Houston was one of the better run defenses in the league last season and invested pretty heavily into that aspect in free agency, that's great news for his fantasy outlook moving forward.

Los Angeles Rams, NFL, Houston Texans, Davante Adams, Head Coach Sean McVay
Sep 7, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) hugs coach Sean McVay before the game against the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

3. Davante Adams

There was fear that Davante Adams' arrival would serve to take away from Nacua's production this season. That doesn't look like much of a legitimate concern anymore. However, Adams' status as a weekly fantasy starter could be in danger.

Ultimately, he finished with four catches for 51 yards. He could find much more volume against weaker defenses than Houston's, but his value could be heavily dependent on his ability to find the end zone this year.

Los Angeles Rams, NFL, Houston Texans, Matthew Stafford
Sep 7, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) signals during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

4. The others

Despite putting just 14 points on the board, Matthew Stafford had a very encouraging outing. He was highly efficient against a mean pass rush and stingy secondary, finishing with 245 yards on 21-of-29 passing, throwing one touchdown and avoiding any turnovers. He looks to be a decent matchup quarterback in fantasy this year.

The Rams defense proved that they're a dangerous unit this season, with plenty of fantasy potential too. They limited the Texans offense to just nine points and 265 total yards, while racking up three sacks, a fumble recovery, and an interception, leading to 12 points in standard D/ST scoring.

Find us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra to get all of our Rams' 2025 fantasy season.

Please let us know your thoughts on the Rams' fantasy prospects after Week 1 when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Andy Quach
ANDY QUACH

Andy Quach is a journalism graduate from Florida Gulf Coast University with extensive experience covering the NFL, NBA, and college sports. He is the assistant beat writer for the Jacksonville Jaguars Om SI, and also serves as the fantasy sports and betting reporter for four NFL teams.