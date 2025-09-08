Fantasy Takeaways from Rams Week 1 Win vs. Texans
The Los Angeles Rams were able to shut down much of the noise surrounding this team heading into the 2025 NFL season with a statement win over another prospective playoff squad in Week 1. To begin their new campaign, the Rams defeated the Houston Texans, 14-9.
Clearly, this was a low-scoring affair. The final score was achieved with over 12 minutes left in the third quarter. Still, most of the Rams' top fantasy options had good afternoons for their respective owners. Los Angeles had a revelatory showing for their fantasy prospects moving forward.
Rams' top players took care of business
1. Puka Nacua
Puka Nacua showed against the Houston Texans why some believe he could finish as fantasy football's WR1 this season. He caught 10 of his 11 targets for 130 yards on a day when his offense struggled pretty heavily overall. Nacua continues to prove that he's capable of having a monster fantasy game regardless of how his team performs.
2. Kyren Williams
Like Nacua, Kyren Williams did enough to appease his fantasy drafters, even if the Los Angeles Rams offense wasn't very impressive as a unit. He had 66 yards and a touchdown, which is a pretty quiet game for him compared to his first two seasons in the NFL.
Still, despite the rumors of him taking a bit of a step back in terms of workload, Williams carried the ball 19 times against the Texans. Considering Houston was one of the better run defenses in the league last season and invested pretty heavily into that aspect in free agency, that's great news for his fantasy outlook moving forward.
3. Davante Adams
There was fear that Davante Adams' arrival would serve to take away from Nacua's production this season. That doesn't look like much of a legitimate concern anymore. However, Adams' status as a weekly fantasy starter could be in danger.
Ultimately, he finished with four catches for 51 yards. He could find much more volume against weaker defenses than Houston's, but his value could be heavily dependent on his ability to find the end zone this year.
4. The others
Despite putting just 14 points on the board, Matthew Stafford had a very encouraging outing. He was highly efficient against a mean pass rush and stingy secondary, finishing with 245 yards on 21-of-29 passing, throwing one touchdown and avoiding any turnovers. He looks to be a decent matchup quarterback in fantasy this year.
The Rams defense proved that they're a dangerous unit this season, with plenty of fantasy potential too. They limited the Texans offense to just nine points and 265 total yards, while racking up three sacks, a fumble recovery, and an interception, leading to 12 points in standard D/ST scoring.
