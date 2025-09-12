Ram Digest

Rams Gain Significant Advantage in Friday's Injury Report

The Los Angeles Rams are getting healthier by the day, as the Tennessee Titans ruled out two of their top players

Brock Vierra

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams lineman Kevin Dotson (69) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans released their final injury reports on Friday before their contest in Nashville on Sunday.

Los Angeles Rams

Veteran Rest Days

Tyler Higbee, and Alaric Jackson were given veteran rest days. Davante Adams, who had the day off on Wednesday, had a full practice on Friday. All three will play on Sunday as the Rams look for a 2-0 start to the season.

Full Participation

Davis Allen
Sep 7, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams center Coleman Shelton (65) and Los Angeles Rams tight end Davis Allen (87) salute eachother during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Davis Allen, Rob Havenstein, and Kevin Dotson were full participants and all will play on Sunday.

Did Not Participate

Both Steve Avila and Colby Parkinson missed practice. Both men are listed as doubtful for Sunday.

Tennessee Titans

Both DT T'Vondre Sweat and RT JC Latham have been ruled out of the game. Rookies RB Kalel Mullings and S Kevin Winston Jr were listed as doubtful.

CB L'Jarius Sneed was limited, and both S Quandre Diggs and OLB Arden Key were full participants.

The Analysis

There is no reason the Los Angeles Rams should not dominate the trenches on both sides of the ball, especially on defense. The Titans' offensive line, for lack of more subtle words, looked like a collapsing burlap sack last Sunday with a right side that rings alarm bells and that was with Latham on the field.

JC Latham
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle JC Latham gives an interview as the team cleans out their locker room at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This might get ugly quickly for the Titans if the Rams show up. I'm talking Vikings Wild Card win type of ugly.

On offense, if the Rams play Beaux Limmer, one might be tempted to run the ball right at the Titans, considering Limmer is a fantastic run blocker, Sweat is out of the game, and the Titans' interior defensive line rotation is average at best. That should force the Titans to stack the box and thus, leading to explosive plays on the outside via the pass.

McVay on Wednesday

“Good walkthrough just now," stated McVay. "As far as the injury report is concerned, [Tight End] Davis Allen will be limited with the knee, but he's making great progress. [Offensive Lineman] Rob Havenstein, it'll be a veteran rest day for him, but his ankle is a little sore. Expect him to be ready to go tomorrow. [Offensive Lineman] Kevin Dotson will not participate with his ankle. [Offensive Lineman] Steve Avila will not participate with his ankle. [Wide Receiver] Davante Adams will have a rest day and then [Tight End] Colby Parkinson will not participate with his shoulder.”

Brock Vierra
BROCK VIERRA

Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.