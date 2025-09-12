Rams Gain Several Significant Advantages in Thursday's Injury Report
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams received massive news on Thursday regarding the health of their roster.
Los Angeles Rams
Full Practice
Davis Allen, who was dealing with a knee issue, was limited on Wednesday. He was a full go on Thursday. Davante Adams also returned to action after a veteran rest day.
Limited Practice
Kevin Dotson (ankle) returned to practice after missing Wednesday. Sean McVay will provide a clearer picture of Dotson and others' status on Friday.
Rob Havenstein, who missed practice on Wednesday, has an ankle issue.
Did Not Participate
Steve Avila (ankle) and Colby Parkinson (shoulder) did not participate.
McVay on Monday
“Kevin Dotson had a lateral ankle sprain," stated Sean McVay. "He’ll be week-to-week. [Offensive Lineman] Steve [Avila] also had an ankle sprain. He came back in the game after Kevin had gone out. Steve got it early in the game, he went out. [Offensive Lineman] Beaux Limmer ended up coming in. Kevin Dotson got his ankle."
"Steve did an amazing job of coming in to be able to finish the game. Those guys both got their ankles and then [Tight End] Colby Parkinson has an AC sprain in his shoulder but he was able to come back and finish the game. Then some of your typical bumps and bruises. [Offensive Lineman] Rob [Havenstein] got his ankle a little bit. [Tight End] Davis Allen got his knee, but that's par for the course in terms of physical games like that.”
McVay on Wednesday
“Good walkthrough just now," stated McVay. "As far as the injury report is concerned, [Tight End] Davis Allen will be limited with the knee, but he's making great progress. [Offensive Lineman] Rob Havenstein, it'll be a veteran rest day for him, but his ankle is a little sore. Expect him to be ready to go tomorrow. [Offensive Lineman] Kevin Dotson will not participate with his ankle. [Offensive Lineman] Steve Avila will not participate with his ankle. [Wide Receiver] Davante Adams will have a rest day and then [Tight End] Colby Parkinson will not participate with his shoulder.”
Tennessee Titans
Limited Practice
Arden Key (Pectoral), L'Jarius Sneed (Knee), and Kevin Winston Jr (Hamstring) were limited.
Did Not Participate
Quandre Diggs (hand), JC Latham (hip), Kalel Mullings (ankle), and T'Vondre Sweat (ankle) did not participate. Latham told reporters that due to his injury, he will not be able to play this Sunday.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE