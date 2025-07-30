Rams' Davante Adams Shades Former Team
Sean McVay said Tuesday he wants to under-promise and over-deliver with respect to Matthew Stafford’s return timeline, saying only that Stafford’s back soreness isn’t expected to keep him out of the season-opener against Houston. Until then, Davante Adams and Jimmy Garoppolo can pick up where they left off two years ago with the Raiders.
In 2023, the former 49ers quarterback had just signed as in free agency, and Adams opened a personal Taco Bell in his house. Even though the Raiders fired head coach Josh McDaniel after eight games and Garoppolo lasted only one year in Las Vegas, Adams said Tuesday there’s no ill will between the two players. He didn’t exactly say the same about the Raiders organization.
- “I love Jimmy and it was never a personal thing,” Adams told Scott Kaplan and Beto Duran from ESPN LA 710 on Tuesday. “This is the first time it's been brought up, but it's been amazing. We, we got to catch up and get on the right page.
- “And, obviously that was just a dark moment in all of our lives. I think all of us were pretty miserable over there, and we kind of caught up and laughed about it, and we've been making plays since we've been out here, so it's been fun.”
If he couldn't have 17 with Rams, what number would he have chosen?
Making plays in a Rams uniform was something Adams struggled to envision, even though McVay texted the three-time All-Pro several customized cutups enticing him to take his place in the Los Angeles offense. The issue wasn’t his fit, though. The issue was Puka Nacua’s uniform number.
“Honestly, I wasn't even concerned with trying to get the number,” Adams said, confirming he considered switching from 17, the only number Adams had worn since his youth. “It wasn't a thought of mine that he was going to be gracious enough, or me be bully enough to come in and try to do that. And I definitely wasn't about to be dishing out 100 grand for a number. It wasn't that serious.”
The number Adams was considering? Simply dropping the 1 and joining the Rams in the No. 7. Adams wanted the single-digit number he last wore in Pop Warner, and because he was a fan of Mike Vick, who wore 7 with the Falcons and Eagles. He didn’t know the Rams franchise had long taken No. 7 out of circulation, retiring it in honor of Hall of Famer Bob Waterfield, but that quickly became a moot point.
The Taco Bell backstory
Nacua was already planning to move from 17 to 12, his number prior to entering the NFL. Nacua still wanted something for his sacrifice, however. Adams has yet to reward Nacua with free food from Taco Bell.
“Well, I got a purple card so we can go and we can run that up as much as possible,” Adams said.
A purple card?
“You know what a black card is?” Adams said. “Yeah, this one is that, but you don't have to pay it back. … No, (restaurant cashiers) would be confused as hell. That's for sure. Every time it's happened, they have no idea what's going on, but I give them the card and they swipe it and they see whatever it says on that machine, they ring it up and give me my Doritos Locos Tacos and Crunchwrap Supremes, how I like them.”
Adams said his endorsement deal for the iconic Mexican food chain originated 20 years ago in Palo Alto, Calif. As the wide receiver grew into a Division I prospect, his middle-school friend grew toward a marketing career at Jordan Brand, and eventually followed a mentor to Taco Bell.
“So, once he went there, boom, we had that relationship and got it going,” Adams explained. “And then once Mark King, the CEO of Taco Bell, stepped down, it bumped Sean Tresvant up to be the CEO. So, our guy is now the CEO of Taco Bell.”
