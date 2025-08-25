Rams Practice Report: Matthew Stafford and Others Make Exciting Strides
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams returned to practice on Monday after wrapping up their preseason in Cleveland. Here's what happened.
The Offense is Coming Around
Matthew Stafford once again completed a full practice, marking a fifth consecutive team practice for which the Super Bowl winning quarterback was a full go.
Stafford had no restrictions and was playing like it. We saw a bit more equal ball distribution between Davante Adams and Puka Nacua with Stafford targeting both men downfield successfully. Stafford let the ball fly, and while the entire offensive operation did have it's hiccups, there was nothing of note that wouldn't have happened over the course of a standard game.
Personally, I would like to see more improvment on the run game but against a defensive line like the Rams, it's not so much that the Rams offensive line can't get the job done, it's more of how many NFL teams can enforce their will against players like Poona Ford, Jared Verse, Byron Young, Kobie Turner, and Braden Fiske.
Sean McVay would say that they have yet to make a decision on Matthew Stafford and likely won't until next week. Alaric Jackson continues to up his workload as the team works on his return. He's expected fully back next week but a decision regarding if he'll play has yet to be made.
On a side note, Xavier Smith ran a beautiful route for a big gain from Jimmy Garoppolo. We'll have to see how many opportunities he gets this season.
The Defense
As mentioned, the defensive line was excellent as expected. They were making play after play, even "sacking" Stafford or putting pressure on him a number of times. The defense did not touch Stafford to be clear.
Emmanuel Forbes had an up and down day. Certain throws did challenge and beat him but he locked Tutu Atwell down on a deep route, which is a positive sign considering Atwell was burning the secondary last week. Forbes also came up to hold Adams in line on quick throws and did a decent job against Puka Nacua.
However, I would like to see a little bit better communication in the secondary, but when an offense is allowed to continue to throw in practice, without the enforcement of the four downs system, mistakes are going to happen. I remain confident in this group to stop offenses in a game situation.
Two Bright Stars
Terrance Ferguson made a beautiful sideline catch, once again showing his ability as a pass catcher. I've said it before and I'll say it again. Ceiling is Travis Kelce, floor is Gerald Everett.
Nate Landman can cover sideline to sideline. His ability to read the game makes up for any physical flaws. This is a technician playing at the highest level.
