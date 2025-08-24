Rams Rookie Shines in Preseason Finale
If one thing was made clear about the Rams on Saturday, it's that they have a special talent at the tight end position in Terrance Ferguson. He is a talent like never before, giving McVay a versatile target who doubles as a matchup nightmare, allowing McVay to move him all over the field to amplify his effectiveness.
While he's in no position to leap Tyler Higbee on the depth chart or even Davis Allen for that matter, Ferguson is putting in the work as he works his way back into the offense, following a brief injury issue.
On Saturday, in Ferguson's preseason debut, he caught two passes for 48 yards, including a crazy catch on a deep fade route where he showed off the tracking skills and hands that made the team fall in love with him.
Ferguson is often too tall for defensive backs and too fast for linebackers. To cover him, teams often have to employ the "Travis Kelce" method of having your best defensive back, likely a safety or nickelback, cover Ferguson.
We're talking players like Quentin Lake, Derwin James, Budda Baker, and such. In that scenario, it opens opportunities for other players and if the opposition doesn't make that switch, Ferguson is free to run rampant.
In practice, Ferguson has been a killer with yards after catch, displaying a shocking amount of speed and vision as a ball carrier.
Mike LaFleur can't get enough
On Wednesday, Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur commented on Ferguson, mentioning he needs live reps to improve his game.
“Being a rookie, he was stringing together some really good days," stated LaFleur. "It dates back to May and June with OTAs and up until his injury. Unfortunately for him, he hasn't been able to play tackle football yet. I think that'll just be it. He’ll get himself healthy enough where he can just go play after play, stack some plays together and stack some series together where he can get his feet underneath him.”
Ferguson got them and now we're seeing the product slowly come together. Ferguson is without a doubt the biggest tight end talent Sean McVay has ever had in Los Angeles and there's no reason he's not an All-Pro by the time his rookie deal expires.
Terrance Ferguson will be a beloved member of the organization. He's too good and too hungry not to be.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE