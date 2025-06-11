Rams Release First Look of Davante Adams in Team Threads
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Rams released a first look at Davante Adams dressed in his full home uniform.
While Rams fans likely won't get a chance to see him play until the regular season, it's a sneak peek of what is to come. Adams has been a star in OTAs and while football is a different game once the pads come on, Adams looks healthy, and he is happy.
He's also been the perfect addition to the franchise as Sean McVay, Puka Nacua, and Konata Mumpfield have all spoken highly of him in recent weeks.
“I think it more confirms," McVay stated on Tuesday when asked about if anything has suprised him about Adams. "I think what's been cool is just getting to know the person, what makes him tick. The way that he's played the game, you could always see how smart and cerebral and obviously the ability to be able to work edges, separate, play at such a high level.
"But I think getting to know the person, what are some of his passions and then being able to hear kind of like what was asked earlier, just the way that he sees the game. I would've assumed that it was like that, but then you're even more impressed with just the depth of knowledge. And you can see when the game's important to people, they use those reps that they've accumulated over time to draw on those experiences and apply them in the right ways. And those special players have an ability to be able to do that and he's certainly one of those guys.”
“I think the suddenness and the ability to steal leverage at the line of scrimmage has been something that he thrives on and everybody in the NFL knows that's something that is one of his greatest assets and to be able to figure that out and how that works in our route concepts and the timing of our offense," stated Nacua when asked about Adams. So I'd say that's been one of the biggest things.”
"I know I had asked Davante about his thought process and on certain releases, and he was telling me how he does his release," said Mumpfield in an exclusive interview with Rams On SI. "That kind of stuck with me, just understanding how he operates and, you know, being able to learn from that."
Adams looks good in practice, his teammates love him, and he's the perfect weapon for the McVay offense. What more could you ask for?
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE