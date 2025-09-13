How Puka Nacua's Attitude Transcends Rams Culture
While Sean McVay's career has never needed a resurrection, there is one date in particular that changed everything for the post-Super Bowl LVI Los Angeles Rams, and that date was April 29, 2023.
On that day, a nervous McVay tried to keep himself composed while general manager Les Snead worked the draft boards, hauling in what might become one of the greatest draft classes in NFL history. With pick 177, the Rams would select Puka Nacua and in a few months, Nacua's efforts would launch the rebuild of the franchise.
After a stunning debut in Seattle, Nacua would go on to establish himself as one of the best in the NFL but it's what happens behind the scenes that drives the organization forward.
Nacua's Toughness Perpetuates Rams' Attitude
The Rams live by a simple code. You won't find a single enemy on our sidelines. It is a team-first attitude that allows them to recover from momentum shifting situations such as Colby Parkinson's fourth quarter fumble last Sunday.
However, behind his genuine smile and enlightening takes on life, there is an innate toughness to Nacua, a toughness that saw him speed up his return in 2024, hobbling in a winning effort against the Minnesota Vikings, which rebounded the team's season, a toughness that not only allowed him to recover from a vicious crown of the helmet hit by Henry To'o To'o to Nacua's facemask but also allowed Nacua to come back into the game after receiving stitches for a gash caused by the hit.
It was that same toughness that called game when the Rams forced a Houston Texans fumble.
LaFleur Talks Toughness
Recently, Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur commented on Nacua's toughness, claiming it was evident from Nacua's first experiences with the franchise.
“The first time I met him. You can just tell when someone's that way," stated LaFleur. "He’s been doing it his whole career and not just on the football field. When you watch him play basketball and stuff like that, he's a physical dude. That’s his elite trait amongst other really good traits. I guess if you really want me to pinpoint it, that first game verse Seattle in 2023. We were behind the sticks and we were in the red area and we threw what we call this kind of little ‘dough’ route."
"It’s the inside edge of the numbers at five yards. [Quarterback] Matthew [Stafford] made it happen. It was my first ‘wow’ live moment in a game with Matthew. I was like, ‘How did you fit that in there?’ He [Nacua] takes a play that probably should have gone three or four and got a 14 or 15 [yards]. We ran the ball in on third-and-goal in the one or two on the next play. It was like, there's something special there. It was his first game. It just keeps on happening. You're never surprised by anything he does anymore.”
LaFleur was asked where he believes Nacua's toughness comes from.
“I don't know. That’s probably a question for him and his life experiences. The people that he’s been surrounded with have raised him the right way. His mental toughness, it's very rare. It takes a village to be as successful as he has been. He’s just a rare dude and we’re lucky to be around him more as a person than even a player.”
It's those little details that define everything for the Rams. Why did the Rams throw on third and eight to ice the game last Sunday? Because Nacua, with fresh stitches in his face, was throwing blocks left and right, setting up play action and thus, the game-winning play.
Nacua's perpetual spirit pushed the Rams towards their ultimate goals.
