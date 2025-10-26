Ram Digest

Why Adams’ Breakout Is Vindicating the Rams’ Bold Decision

The Los Angeles Rams took a risk by signing Davante Adams in the offseason. Here's how he's proved he's worthy of the gamble they took.

Fernando Alfaro-Donis

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half during a NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Boyers-Reuters via Imagn Images
Despite how successful he has been, the Los Angeles Rams took a sizable risk when they added Davante Adams to their team through free agency. They replaced their long-time franchise legend, Cooper Kupp, with Adams, who they believed gave them a better chance at winning.

Adams had a good year last season with the New York Jets, but there was no guarantee his success continued with the Rams. After all, he was going to play second fiddle to Puka Nacua, and Adams is most dangerous with the ball in his hands consistently.

PFF WR Rankings

Puka Nacua
Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after a play against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Lauren Gray is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and she wrote an article ranking all the wide receivers in the league. Nacua's injury didn't affect his number-one placement, and Adams isn't far behind, being the tenth-best receiver in the league according to PFF.

"Adams may have been held to 35 receiving yards against the Jaguars, but he was the driver of the Rams' offense in Puka Nacua’s absence. Each of his five catches turned into a big play. Adams caught three touchdown passes, all within two yards of the goal line", said Gray.

Davante Adams
Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Adams' performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars is the type of game the Rams were envisioning when they signed him to the team. He was one of the engines of the offense for the Green Bay Packers for a long time, and that confidence to take over the game is the swagger the Rams needed on offense.

"He also made two catches of 15-plus yards on his way to a 90.2 PFF receiving grade in the international matchup. Not only did Adams tie with Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the highest PFF receiving grade this week, but it was also his highest-graded game of the season".

Davante Adams
Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; NFL Network reporter Sara Walsh (left) interviews Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) after a NFL International Series game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Both Adams and Matthew Stafford are stragglers of an era in the NFL that's no more, but that doesn't mean they can't keep up with the young talent. They're a couple of veterans looking for one last chance at a championship, and they'll get what they want if they continue their stellar play.

Adams is proving the Rams right by showing he can still compete at a high caliber, even if he isn't the player he once was.

Fernando Alfaro-Donis found his passion for sports playing high school football, which led him to pursue journalism as an English major at UCLA. He also covers the UCLA Bruins and the Los Angeles Rams as an On SI team reporter.