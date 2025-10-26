Why Adams’ Breakout Is Vindicating the Rams’ Bold Decision
Despite how successful he has been, the Los Angeles Rams took a sizable risk when they added Davante Adams to their team through free agency. They replaced their long-time franchise legend, Cooper Kupp, with Adams, who they believed gave them a better chance at winning.
Adams had a good year last season with the New York Jets, but there was no guarantee his success continued with the Rams. After all, he was going to play second fiddle to Puka Nacua, and Adams is most dangerous with the ball in his hands consistently.
PFF WR Rankings
Lauren Gray is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and she wrote an article ranking all the wide receivers in the league. Nacua's injury didn't affect his number-one placement, and Adams isn't far behind, being the tenth-best receiver in the league according to PFF.
"Adams may have been held to 35 receiving yards against the Jaguars, but he was the driver of the Rams' offense in Puka Nacua’s absence. Each of his five catches turned into a big play. Adams caught three touchdown passes, all within two yards of the goal line", said Gray.
Adams' performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars is the type of game the Rams were envisioning when they signed him to the team. He was one of the engines of the offense for the Green Bay Packers for a long time, and that confidence to take over the game is the swagger the Rams needed on offense.
"He also made two catches of 15-plus yards on his way to a 90.2 PFF receiving grade in the international matchup. Not only did Adams tie with Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the highest PFF receiving grade this week, but it was also his highest-graded game of the season".
Both Adams and Matthew Stafford are stragglers of an era in the NFL that's no more, but that doesn't mean they can't keep up with the young talent. They're a couple of veterans looking for one last chance at a championship, and they'll get what they want if they continue their stellar play.
Adams is proving the Rams right by showing he can still compete at a high caliber, even if he isn't the player he once was.
