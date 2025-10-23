How the Rams Took Pressure Off of Stafford
In the Los Angeles Rams' dominant win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, one thing was made apparent. As long as Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay are paired together, fireworks are soon to come. Stafford lit up the scoreboard, throwing for five touchdowns and putting the Rams in a position where they couldn't lose.
Stafford's connection with Davante Adams was put on full display; three of those five passing touchdowns went into the hands of Adams. Without Puka Nacua, the Rams put up an offensive barrage that the Jaguars couldn't handle, even without their top playmaker.
Week 7 Winners
Cody Benjamin is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he wrote an article going over some of the biggest winners and losers of week 7. For the Rams, their statement win makes them big winners, but Stafford's performance specifically made him one of the biggest winners that week.
"No Puka Nacua? No problem for the Los Angeles Rams quarterback, who gave London a show for the ages despite rainy conditions against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Stafford may be 37, but he slung it like he was 27 on the international stage, tossing five scores, including three to Davante Adams. He also felt zero pressure, getting elite defensive support to the tune of seven sacks", said Benjamin.
During the offseason, the Rams showed full confidence in Stafford's ability to lead this team by doubling down on their championship window and signing players like Adam and Poona Ford to address their weaknesses, and going all in this year.
Stafford is human; he isn't going to uphold this style of play forever. However, the Rams took a sizable risk in putting all their faith in his ability to stave off regression as well as stay healthy. That same confidence they had then in their veteran quarterback continues to show itself in the season, and it's a big reason why the Rams can't be counted out.
Against a Jaguars defense that held the Kansas City Chiefs in check a couple of weeks ago, the Rams showed no fear or apprehension as they let Stafford dissect their secondary. They trusted his arm and connection with Adams in the red zone, and called multiple plays that only these two could've pulled off.
