Davante Adams Shares Lessons He's Given to Rams Receiver Room
There is a funny dynamic within the Rams' wide receiver room. Davante Adams, one of the most humble playmakers in the NFL, considers himself one of the guys and has made every effort not to overstep or be an issue in any type of way.
The rest of the Rams' receivers look at Adams as the guy and want him to lead. They want to learn, but there's also a childlike wonder watching him work, seeing what it takes to be a craftsman in the league. In the same way, all baseball players enjoy watching a 55-year-old Ken Griffey Jr participate in batting practice, the Rams love watching Adams run routes, enjoying the view of one of their heroes doing what he does better than most.
Adams spoke on the development of the receiver room, something Adams and his team have played a major role in helping make happen.
- “It's been real smooth so far, man. We’ve built a good foundation during the offseason program and had a lot of fun getting to know each other, getting on the same page with the Q’s [Quarterbacks] and learning the offense together. And me bringing in my experience, I’ve been in this offense a few times."
- "With the Raiders that last year, the Jets, Packers, having been around it quite some time, so it’s fun seeing how every team kind of uses it differently. I've really been enjoying the way the mastermind [Head Coach Sean McVay] has been able to conduct some stuff over. Well, the ‘masterminds’ because it’s a lot of people involved, but it's just been fun. The best part for me is just getting to know the guys and hanging out with them every day.”
Puka Nacua, Jordan Whittington, Tutu Atwell, Konata Mumpfield, and Brennan Presley have looked particularly impressive early, no doubt thanks to Adams.
Adams does have command of McVay's offense, as Matt LaFleur was his head coach in Green Bay and Nathaniel Hackett, LaFleur's former offensive coordinator, was the offensive coordinator with the Jets, replacing current Rams OC Mike LaFleur.
However, it's not a one-way street. Adams has actually learned from the young players as well.
- “It's not as much of they're going to open their mouth and say something I haven't heard, but different techniques. The wheel's always being reinvented and you can only do so much with certain routes, but I've seen stuff from even [Wide Receiver] Konata [Mumpfield] since he's been out here and that's opened my eyes, not necessarily like, ‘Oh my God, I've never seen that’, but its him changing up his pace and working through some things, seeing some of the errors and the trial and error I guess I could say."
- "Even over the course of three practice days, how he can transform and go and kill some of our better corners on some amazing routes. It's fun for me just watching the growth of him, talking through it, seeing somebody fail, doing something a certain way and then going out there and knocking it out of the park. I feel like a proud dad watching him out there.”
When I spoke to Mumpfield during OTAs, it was him praising Adams for the lessons the All-Pro shared with him.
- "I know I had asked Davante about his thought process and on certain releases, and he was telling me how he does his release," stated Mumpfield. "That kind of stuck with me, just understanding how he operates and, you know, being able to learn from that."
All is well with the pass catchers in Los Angeles.
