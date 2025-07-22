Strength of Rams, NFC West Rosters Revealed in New Rankings
The Los Angeles Rams, according to ESPN, have the best projected starting lineup in the NFC West as they place eight in the overall rankings.
The Eagles, Lions, and Commanders were the NFC teams listed above them.
The Rams' biggest strength entering 2025 is their wide receivers.
"Wide receiver. Cooper Kupp is out and Davante Adams is in as Puka Nacua's running mate. Of course, Nacua is the headliner," stated ESPN's Mike Clay. "A fifth-round flier in the 2023 draft, Nacua exploded for 105 receptions for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie and, despite missing six games due to injury, caught 79 balls for 990 yards and three touchdowns in 2024. Adams is now 32 years old but doesn't appear to have lost a step. He had 85 catches for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games with the Jets and Raiders last season. Tutu Atwell and second-year receiver Jordan Whittington are among those competing for No. 3 duties."
On top of that, Konata Mumpfield as well as UDFAs like Brennan Presley, Mario Williams Jr and Tru Edwards could make an impact. Don't count out Xavier Smith either.
Coming in second for the division and tenth in the NFL are the San Francisco 49ers, a team who's biggest strength are their tight ends.
"Tight end. I could've gone a few directions, but George Kittle gets the nod following yet another outstanding season," wrote Clay. "Despite the 49ers' struggles and nearly three full missed games due to injury, Kittle finished top five among tight ends in yards and touchdowns for the third consecutive season (he has finished top 10 in yards seven years in a row). Kittle paced the position in yards per route run for the fifth time in seven seasons. He was also PFF's top-graded tight end in blocking. Luke Farrell and Ross Dwelley were signed as upgraded depth."
George Kittle is the tip of the spear for the offense. A 1,000-yard receiver, he's the best blocking tight end for the football, helping establish the run, opening up play action for which he takes advantage.
Kittle looks great and with Christian McCaffery coming back, Kittle is due for another big season.
The Arizona Cardinals come in third for the division and 17th in the NFL. Their biggest strength is the interior defensive line.
"Their biggest weakness last season has become their biggest strength," wrote Clay. "After finishing 2024 ranked 28th and 20th in pass rush win rate (33.3%) and run stop win rate (29.8%), respectively, Arizona now has potential. Standout veterans Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell were signed to anchor the interior, with recent first-round picks Darius Robinson (2024) and Walter Nolen III (2025) adding upside. Justin Jones, L.J. Collier, Dante Stills and Bilal Nichols will compete for depth roles."
Walter Nolen remains the biggest question mark because for how good he is when he's on, his ability for him to turn it on can waiver at times. However, he's surrounded by professionals in a place where distractions aren't the easiest to find. If the Cardinals unlock him, watch out for Aaron Donald level of rookie production.
The Seattle Seahawks finish last in the division and 20th overall. Their biggest strength is their interior defensive line.
"The Seahawks remain stacked up front, with Leonard Williams leading the way," wrote Clay. "Williams is still playing at a superstar level at age 31. He led all interior linemen with 11 sacks and ranked fourth with 35 pass rush wins last season. Jarran Reed (4.5 sacks in 2024) and Johnathan Hankins are back. Byron Murphy II, a 2024 first-round pick, is a candidate for a second-year leap after a solid rookie showing."
We're all waiting for Murphy to take that leap into the elite and a full NFL strength and conditioning offseason schedule may have done the trick. He's willing to do the dirty work so putting a player like that in a position to drive the dirtiness into the backfield will be crucial to his development.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE