This Rams Star Going Too Low in 2025 Fantasy Football
The Los Angeles Rams are going to be a tough team to crack ahead of the 2025 fantasy football season. They obviously have high hopes for the season after signing quarterback Matthew Stafford to a two-year, $84 million contract to continue to lead them to contention.
While they made it to the Divisional Round of the playoffs last season and arguably gave the Philadelphia Eagles their toughest test en route to capturing Super Bowl LIX, LA was far from a legitimate title threat on paper.
However, that could change drastically this year. The roster is hoping for vast improvement on both sides of the ball, and they've made some high-profile additions in pursuit of that betterment, featuring Davante Adams, Poona Ford, and Nate Landman. The defense added two starters in Ford and Landman, but they're mostly banking on internal development from young stars like Jared Verse and Braden Fiske to lead the way.
The offense doesn't have much prominent young talent outside of wide receiver Puka Nacua and fourth-round pick Jarquez Hunter. Adams coming in to replace Cooper Kupp as LA's WR2 and Matthew Stafford's improved health are the primary movers for the Rams' potential on that side of the ball.
Is Davante Adams getting slept on?
Davante Adams might be 32 years old, but he's shown to be extremely durable and productive in the twilight of his career. He might not get as many targets as he did as the unquestioned top option for the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets playing next to Puka Nacua for the Los Angeles Rams, though.
Between his age and demoted status on the depth chart and offensive pecking order, Adams' average draft position has taken a hit in 2025 fantasy football drafts. Yahoo Sports' Dan Titus feels he's going way too low:
"Davante Adams' Yahoo ADP of 45.9 lags behind his CER of 40.6, making him undervalued in Round 5. Concerns about Matthew Stafford's health and Puka Nacua's presence have cooled enthusiasm, but Adams still commanded a 29% target share (top-five in NFL) and top-three in red-zone looks last season."
"He averaged 14 FPPG and, if not for a hamstring injury and trade drama, was on pace for far more than 1,063 yards and eight scores. Adams deserves better."
The Rams are hoping to field several fantasy stars between Adams, Nacua, Stafford, and Kyren Williams. If they can, they should find themselves atop the NFC West once again.
