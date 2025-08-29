Unexpected Rams Player Dubbed "Must-Have' For Fantasy
The Los Angeles Rams are an interesting case study for the 2025 fantasy football season. This team presents multiple intriguing dynamics that could reveal notable details about the psyche of drafters moving forward. The Rams are not only looking to reinsert themselves as legitimate title contenders this year, but also as a viable fantasy factory.
This roster will test if drafters are willing to overlook age concerns and a disappointing previous season. Los Angeles was relatively pitiful on offense in 2024, but they could be much improved in the upcoming campaign. They have several headliners across their depth chart, such as Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, and Kyren Williams. However, each of those players comes with glaring question marks due to aging, usage, and injury history.
Still, completely overlooking the Rams and their stars for fantasy football could prove to be a fatal mistake. Each of those four players previously named could certainly wind up at the top of their respective positions in scoring. However, those aren't the only possible sleeping giants on LA's roster.
Jarquez Hunter
One of the largest areas of concern for the Los Angeles Rams' offense is Kyren Williams' health and availability after two incredibly high-usage seasons. His 544 carries are third among running backs in the NFL in that span, behind only the Baltimore Ravens' Derrick Henry and the Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley.
At 25 years old, he's right at the age where star rushers often suffer a steep physical drop-off, such as former Ram Todd Gurley. FantasyPros' Derek Brown believes that Auburn rookie Jarquez Hunter is too talented to remain on LA's bench all season:
"Hunter is incredibly talented. Hunter has ranked inside the top 24 in yards after contact per attempt in each of the last three seasons while also sitting in the top 22 in breakaway percentage in two of three years (per PFF). Hunter offers the Rams an explosive element that neither Kyren Williams nor [Blake] Corum has. Last year, among 46 qualifying backs, Williams ranked 44th in explosive run rate, 37th in missed tackles forced per attempt, and 40th in yards after contact per attempt (per Fantasy Points Data). Hunter could be one of the best values of the fantasy football draft season."
Whether it be due to injury or simply a product of Hunter's undeniable talent, there are high hopes that he'll command a role within the Rams' offense this season. If so, he could turn out to be a valuable sleeper pick, with plenty of potential to break out for chunk scoring plays.
