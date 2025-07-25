Rams Davante Adams Paints the Path to the Postseason
The Rams have a special leader with Davante Adams and after recent words by Puka Nacua, it's clear that despite his limited playing time with the organization, he has already earned the trust and respect of his teammates and for the wide receiver room, they look to Adams as he paints the path towards eternal glory.
"I think veteran leadership. I've asked Davante to lead our position group, to lead our position group drills," stated Nacua. "There is a respect for him to come in saying, ‘I don't want to push you out of the way or take your spot and be like, oh, I should be up there number one.’ But it's something that I have a huge amount of respect for his game and I'm blessed to be around great people like ‘Coop’ [Former Rams Receiver Cooper Kupp] and to have Davante come in. So also, when I was in the front, I'm trying to sprint as fast as I can so I can turn around and watch him. So, I was like, ‘Hey, I think it'll make my job a little bit easier if you just go first.’ Today I was right there in the back and I'm just standing like this because I'm going to watch the tape again, but I'm like, there's nothing better than seeing him with my own two eyes.”
Konata Mumpfield, back at OTAs, mentioned how Adams took time to help him improve his game, validating Nacua's words.
Nacua then spoke in detail about specific lessons Adams has shared with him.
“I would say his body control and obviously his elusiveness at the line of scrimmage, but then also his awareness of the rotation of defenders and how to attack leverage on any route, not just specifically the quick game, everything down the field and to be able to have the illusion of going the opposite direction, where you're going when you want to go. He does it great and he explains it so well in the meeting room. So it makes it fun to watch tape and to be like, okay, how can I add some of these things to my toolbox?”
Adams led the Rams throughout all individual drills and was by far the best wide receiver during team period, despite big plays from Jordan Whittington.
