Identifying Five Massive Issues With Rams After Six Weeks
The Los Angeles Rams are 4-2 after six games in the 2025 NFL season. With those six games, the Rams have painted many positive early-season narratives. However, old issues from the past and new concerns from the future come with it. Here are five of them.
1. The Offense
There are three areas in particular that are concerning because these are the type of problems that send teams home early in playoff time. Slow starts, lack of execution in the red zone and a concerning amount of failures when attempting to convert in short yardage situations has alarm bells going off.
What the answer is to those problems remains unknown but if the Rams find the solution, they'll find the Lombardi.
2. Special Teams Execution
This one is pretty self-explanatory. While football is a complex game in which an outcome can not be decided solely on one play, even if it's the last one of the game, the fact remains that if the Rams' field goal team executed properly, the Rams would be 5-0 right now.
It's not even about the mistakes. It's about perpetual kicking issues under Chase Blackburn's supervision. Before it was understandable because Blackburn didn't have his guy but now it's just confusing after the solid season Joshua Karty had as a rookie. To make matters worse, Lucas Havrisek, the kicker before Karty that the Rams cut before the 2023 playoffs, was perfect in his return to the NFL last week.
3. Financial Allocation
The Rams do not pay linebackers, safeties, or interior offensive lineman. Sure, there's exceptions but that's been the case of the Rams during the McVay era. They have let game changers at those positions walk and now the team is faced with a massive issue.
Quentin Lake and Nate Landman are on the final year of their deals and without them, the Rams do not have a winning record. How do the Rams keep both while maintaining their roster and if they can't, who goes?
4. The overreliance of Puka Nacua and the lack of immediate production from Davante Adams
The Rams have spent two moments, one against the Texans in the season opener and again against the Ravens without Puka Nacua and oh my. The Rams were one butt cheek away from being in a second-half dogfight with the Baltimore Ravens, and if Kyren Williams' wild catch on fourth down didn't occur in bounds, we might be having a different conversation on the team's start to the season.
In my opinion, it's time to rotate Davante Adams into the slot if Nacua is out and put Jordan Whittington on the outside. Use Adams to force changes to the defense before putting him back outside.
5. Overall Lack of Offensive Creativity
The Rams offense is built to win, but their overt use of 11 personnel, to the detriment of the effectiveness of the entire offense, has found the team unable to find solutions in critical, short-yardage situations.
The coaches are where they are for a reason, but it's worrisome to look at the rest of the NFL using a variety of personnels to fit the needs of the week, while it feels like the Rams offense has to retrofit their system to overcome that missing link between solid and championship production.
