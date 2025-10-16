Ram Digest

Identifying Five Massive Issues With Rams After Six Weeks

The Los Angeles Rams have five early-season issues to fix as they begin the next leg of a run to the postseason

Brock Vierra

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) is congratulated after an interception in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Rams are 4-2 after six games in the 2025 NFL season. With those six games, the Rams have painted many positive early-season narratives. However, old issues from the past and new concerns from the future come with it. Here are five of them.

1. The Offense

There are three areas in particular that are concerning because these are the type of problems that send teams home early in playoff time. Slow starts, lack of execution in the red zone and a concerning amount of failures when attempting to convert in short yardage situations has alarm bells going off.

Matthew Stafford
Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

What the answer is to those problems remains unknown but if the Rams find the solution, they'll find the Lombardi.

2. Special Teams Execution

This one is pretty self-explanatory. While football is a complex game in which an outcome can not be decided solely on one play, even if it's the last one of the game, the fact remains that if the Rams' field goal team executed properly, the Rams would be 5-0 right now.

Joshua Karty
Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams punter Ethan Evans (42) and kicker Joshua Karty (16) react after a missed field goal against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

It's not even about the mistakes. It's about perpetual kicking issues under Chase Blackburn's supervision. Before it was understandable because Blackburn didn't have his guy but now it's just confusing after the solid season Joshua Karty had as a rookie. To make matters worse, Lucas Havrisek, the kicker before Karty that the Rams cut before the 2023 playoffs, was perfect in his return to the NFL last week.

3. Financial Allocation

The Rams do not pay linebackers, safeties, or interior offensive lineman. Sure, there's exceptions but that's been the case of the Rams during the McVay era. They have let game changers at those positions walk and now the team is faced with a massive issue.

Quentin Lake
Jul 23, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake (37) during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Quentin Lake and Nate Landman are on the final year of their deals and without them, the Rams do not have a winning record. How do the Rams keep both while maintaining their roster and if they can't, who goes?

4. The overreliance of Puka Nacua and the lack of immediate production from Davante Adams

The Rams have spent two moments, one against the Texans in the season opener and again against the Ravens without Puka Nacua and oh my. The Rams were one butt cheek away from being in a second-half dogfight with the Baltimore Ravens, and if Kyren Williams' wild catch on fourth down didn't occur in bounds, we might be having a different conversation on the team's start to the season.

Puka Nacua
Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Malaki Starks (24) tackles Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the second quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

In my opinion, it's time to rotate Davante Adams into the slot if Nacua is out and put Jordan Whittington on the outside. Use Adams to force changes to the defense before putting him back outside.

5. Overall Lack of Offensive Creativity

The Rams offense is built to win, but their overt use of 11 personnel, to the detriment of the effectiveness of the entire offense, has found the team unable to find solutions in critical, short-yardage situations.

Sean McVay
Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay watches game action against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The coaches are where they are for a reason, but it's worrisome to look at the rest of the NFL using a variety of personnels to fit the needs of the week, while it feels like the Rams offense has to retrofit their system to overcome that missing link between solid and championship production.

