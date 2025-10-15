Rams Sean McVay Explains Odd Fourth Quarter Decision Against Ravens
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams sat at about 14 minutes left in their game against the Ravens, up 17-3 with the ball at the Ravens' six-yard line. It was fourth and three. Instead of attempting a field goal to extend the game to three possessions, knowing Lamar Jackson wasn't playing, the Rams went for it, Matthew Stafford got sacked, and the Ravens gained possession.
While the Rams' defense came up huge, McVay answered questions regarding the decision.
McVay Gets Candid
“You’re talking about on the fourth down-and-three in the tight red area? Yeah, I know what you're talking about," stated McVay. "The answer is I'm still working through that. I was really pleased with our protection. I thought the guys did an excellent job. I thought the intentionality showed up there. We need to be more efficient with the overall operation."
"The first one obviously, we can be better on and then we were fortunate to be able to make the second field goal attempt, but I'm not giving up on that group. There's an accountability and a responsibility everybody has to do their one-of-11th. I was really pleased with the improvement of the protection and the timing. [Kicker] Josh Karty is a guy that I'm ready to stick with.”
My Take
McVay is covering his guys and while that's the right thing to do and why he's a successful NFL coach, I don't believe that's the truth. Ask any coach about that situation and take the teams out of it. Just ask the situation.
Fourth quarter. Up by 14. Three yards for a first down. A field goal turns the game into a three-possession game against an opposition that is unable to efficiently move the ball against a defense that is known for shutting teams down in the fourth quarter and that hasn't surrendered a point since the first possession of the game.
Most if not all coaches are taking three, and I bet McVay is with them. The thing is that the Rams can't take three because if they could, they would already be up by 17 points.
The kicking operation has been so bad, McVay can't trust them anymore to ice games, and if not for the defense again stepping up, John Harbaugh almost put the Rams into a precarious situation by inserting Tyler Huntley when he did.
This is a massive issue and while I'm not ready to put sole blame on anyone in particular, the fact that blame can easily go around is a massive indication of bad football and no one wins Super Bowls playing bad football.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE