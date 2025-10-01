Rams WR Davante Adams Opens Up About Challenges of Facing 49ers
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have been working around the clock to prepare for their Thursday Night matchup against their arch-rivals, the San Francisco 49ers. As the Rams lock in, the team held press conferences for Mike LaFleur, Chris Shula, Chase Blackburn, Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams, Puka Nacua, and Jared Verse on Tuesday, where they detailed various aspects of their preparations and shared their perspectives on the anticipated contest.
On Monday, Rams head coach Sean McVay shared his opinions on the San Francisco 49ers.
Q: What are your first impressions of the 49ers and how they compare to last season?
“It'd be probably premature for me to get too much into the weeds," stated McVay. "Here's what I do know, anytime that you have a team led by [49ers Head Coach] Kyle [Shanahan], they're going to be tough on both sides of the line of scrimmage. [49ers Defensive Coordinator] Robert [Saleh] has a great influence and they look like they played really well defensively. They have found ways to win football games."
"I haven't had a chance to get into the Jacksonville game yet, but nobody has more respect for this group than I do. We know what a great challenge it's going to be, but that's what you love about this league is every single week there are great challenges. But this is the 49ers, the team that plays tough and physical on both sides of the line of scrimmage. They challenge you in a lot of ways schematically and then they have some really special players that elevate those around them. That's what I would imagine I am going to see on the tape as well.”
Q: Do you anticipate more Rams fans in the stadium compared to previous years when they play the 49ers?
“We certainly hope so. I think they've obviously got a great fan base. I blame my grandpa [Former 49ers General Manager John McVay] for that, a lot of the success they had in their early years. But I've loved the home atmospheres we've had this year. I look at the Texans and yesterday's game, I certainly felt our crowd. I thought it was an advantage and an edge to us and I'm looking forward to seeing as many Rams fans come out and support us on Thursday night. The 49ers always travel well, but I'm hopeful and optimistic.”
