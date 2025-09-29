Rams Puka Nacua Speaks On Massive Day Against Colts
INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams took on the Indianapolis Colts in week four action. Following the game, Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford took to the podium before the organization opened up the locker room, with various players providing their take on the action.
Watch Puka Nacua's Locker Room Press Conference Below
Nacua has perpetually torched the Colts, doing so again in his fourth ever NFL game two years ago. Nacua reflected on the game and shared his perspectives on his usage in the red zone earlier in the week.
Q: Could you talk about your overtime touchdown against the Colts in 2023 and what you remember about that play?
“Everybody remembers their first one," stated Nacua. "Third down, coming up on an in cut in overtime. Me and [Quarterback] Matthew [Stafford], I feel like we were having a good game. I remember playing [Former Colts S] Julian Blackmon was one of the safeties for the Colts."
"He played with my older brother at Utah. I had to make sure I had a good showing against somebody that my brother knows. I was like, ‘Holy cow.’ I put my foot in the ground and there was nobody in there and this ball is coming right to me. I was like, ‘Man, I have to find a way in the end zone.’ Not knowing…everybody's screaming, everybody's slapping my head up and I'm screaming. Then seeing the post-game clip of [the play], I just launched my first touchdown as far as I could. Luckily I got that ball back, but I do remember that part of it.”
Q: Does leading the league in a lot of receiving statistics without having a receiving touchdown and whether that makes him want it more?
“Yeah, I think it's always exciting to get in the end zone. I think it's been a part of our emphasis as an offense to find ways to get in the end zone whether it's running the ball, and I think that's something that we take pride in. That's something that will get you to red zone offenses and red zone touchdowns is running the ball well. I’m doing my job in that because I know there are times, even within the games that we've won, like in the Tennessee game and the Houston game, in the red zone where I could've done a better job blocking to get to get [Running Back] Kyren [Williams] in the red zone or to get [Running Back] Blake [Corum] in the end zone."
"I’m doing my part in that. Then also just taking care of my opportunities, knowing when that when my number is called in that area. I know I'm always wanting to do my job first and on every play and then also try to get in the end zone.”
Nacua scored his first receiving touchdown of the season against the Colts.
