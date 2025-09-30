Column: Sean McVay is Putting Together a Special Rams Unit
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams advanced to 3-1 on the season after a 27-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The Rams have quickly shifted focus to their Thursday Night matchup which will dictate who will enter week six in control of the NFC West.
With the San Francisco 49ers on the near horizon, head coach Sean McVay fit a media session into his busy schedule, answering questions about his team.
Last week, after the Rams' loss to Philadelphia, I was critical of his decision to punt on a fourth down near midfield. Against the Colts, McVay had fourth and one on his side of the 50. It was the first quarter.
The Rams went for it, ran QB sneak with Matthew Stafford and failed to move the chains. I asked McVay about that decision and this is what he had to say.
“I felt like we had a good look," stated McVay. "It was less than a yard. That's a play that I expect us to be able to make.”
While I don't agree with the play call, it was the fact he went for it that illustrates why this team might be Sean McVay's finest yet.
This is one of those moments where talent meets attitude. It happened in 2018 and again in 2021. It's a phenomenon I like to call "Peak McVay" and here's why its third edition is occurring as we speak.
The Rams in 2025
Peak McVay refers to when Sean McVay was pushing his offense to the limit while relying on his defense to shut the door. In 2018, Jared Goff and company were flying high while Wade Phillips' defense shut things down. McVay won the greatest regular-season game of all time against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs while the Rams made the Super Bowl. The one thing missing was Cooper Kupp, who suffered a season-ending injury in the middle of the season.
In 2021, it was the Cooper Kupp show as the Triple Crown winner took a freshly anointed Rams' QB1 in Matthew Stafford to Super Bowl heights while a midseason trade for Von Miller gave McVay the partner Aaron Donald needed to call game on the season.
In 2025, the elements are aligning again, and McVay's display of youthful brazenness and his get after it attitude to the right formula needed to guide this young squad full of playmakers back to the Lombardi and potentially within conversations of dynasty.
Puka Nacua finally got on the scoreboard last week as a pass catcher, adding 13 catches for 170 yards to his league-leading totals. Nacua is currently ahead of Jaxon Smith-Njigba by over 100 yards in the receiving yards race. He also leads second-place Jake Ferguson by eight catches in the receptions race. Those are excellent totals for a single game performance, and that's how much he's in the lead.
But every passing offense that has an Isaac Bruce needs a Torry Holt and Davante Adams is made from the same cloth. As a result, Matthew Stafford is second in the NFL for passing yards, trailing Dak Prescott by five yards and Prescott has played in two overtime periods that went to zeros on the clock.
Essentially, McVay has the number one passer in the NFL, number one receiver, and a second top pass catcher who's an All-Pro that has been on a tear, catching a touchdown in three straight games.
On the flip side, the defense might be the greatest in the McVay era and arguably the best since the 80s. Byron Young is tied for the lead in sacks, Jared Verse recorded a second straight game with a strip sack, the safeties are playing great and while cornerbacks are a concern, McVay's aggressiveness could be the counter needed.
And look at the luck. Losing to the Eagles early as a wake-up call instead of having that loss happen later in the season. The Mitchell fumble. All the turnovers. This is a situation of a team creating their own luck by amplifying pressure on the opposition. Sometimes it makes sense, sometimes it doesn't but it all has the same effect.
While some of the processes are subject to question, this team put themselves in a position, under duress, to win in four straight games and executed the critical blow in three. Peak McVay is back, and it is my belief that the Rams reintroduce themselves on Thursday.
