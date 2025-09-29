McVay Credits Rams’ Defense for Key Plays in Win Over Colts
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. After the Los Angeles Rams pulled out a week four win over the Colts, head coach Sean McVay spoke about the game, playing complementary football, and relying on his defense in big moments. Here's what he had to say.
Playing Complementary Football
“We’re not a boring team to watch, I guess. (laughter) Our guys just did a great job. What an amazing credit to so many guys but you talk about complementary ball, you're talking about just handling the ebbs and flows. That's a damn good football team that's played really well. I can't say enough about just the way that…I thought it was big to be able to get the touchdown at the end of the half. It was a great job by [Quarterback] Matthew [Stafford] and the offense. And then to come out, there was a little bit of a lull offensively."
"When we turned the ball over and they had a chance to go up two possessions, for our defense to hold them to a field goal right there and keep it at a one-possession game, unbelievable job. Unbelievable credit to our defense and then offensively, being able to go drive the length of the field to get a touchdown, some big-time conversions. I thought Matthew did a great job keeping the ball in play. [Wide Receiver] Davante [Adams] made some plays."
"Obviously, [Wide Receiver] Puka [Nacua] on the fourth down to be able to score and [Running back] Kyren [Williams] was tough as hell, really the offense in general. And then for the defense to be able to get the stop and [Outside Linebacker Jared] Verse when he forced the fumble on the previous drive. But then, for the defense to be able to get the stop right there, they punt it deep. And then, [Wide Receiver] Tutu Atwell's a guy, he's been ready. He's had some opportunities and he delivered in a big-time moment to go for an 88-yard touchdown."
"[Safety] Kam Curl to be able to make the pick and then the offense to end with the ball. I love this team. Really proud of the way that our field goal operation handled themselves today against another really good rush. I thought special teams was really solid. This was a good team win against a really good team and we won't have much time to enjoy it, but it sure makes for a good next couple of days and we got to be ready to roll against the Niners on Thursday.”
Kam Curl
Curl was incredible on Sunday, using his instincts and experience against Jones when he was a member of the NFC East to intercept Jones twice.
“He's been a stud," stated McVay. "The guy, he's a grown man. He made play after play and then obviously made the pick to be able to get the offense the ball back and ultimately close the game out. What a stud, so glad to have him. I love Kam Curl.”
Jared Verse
Jared Verse came close to forcing a turnover on his own. He strip-sacked Jones but the ball was recovered by the Colts. McVay couldn't be happier with his performance as Verse has fully embodied the role Aaron Donald left when he retired.
“Yeah, Jared Verse has been outstanding the last couple weeks," stated McVay. "He's a stud and he just stays with it. [Outside Linebacker Coach] Joe Coniglio, [Defensive line/Run game Coordinator] Giff Smith, [Pass Rush Coordinator] Drew Wilkins, really our guys, I can't say enough about what a great job our group has done."
"The players bring it to life. I think they've got great coaches that are helping them be able to bring it to life. We've seen two of the best backs and oh, by the way, here comes Christian McCaffrey on Thursday. So, there's no rest for us but love where this group is at. I love the way that they respond and I'm excited about the challenge on Thursday.”
