Did the Rams Have NFL's Best Offseason?
ESPN's Seth Walder gave his grades for offseason performance, giving the Rams an A, the only team in the NFL to receive such high marks.
Walder praised several moves, including how they handled Matthew Stafford's contract demands, the way they moved off Jonah Jackson, and their draft decisions. He did criticize the Rams for paying Tutu Atwell $10 million, stating the team overpaid, but that was his only issue.
"The offseason began with rumors that Stafford could be leaving, and the Rams granted him permission to talk to other teams to discuss his value," wrote Walder. "Though Stafford had conversations with the Giants and Raiders, he ended up re-signing with Los Angeles on a reworked deal that pays him a fully guaranteed $40 million in 2025 and a non-guaranteed $40 million in 2026. That's a good value for the team, considering Stafford's ability."
"This seemed well-played by the Rams, who to some degree called Stafford's bluff. Stafford got more money from them than he previously was slated for, but they were able to keep a top quarterback at an affordable price."
Going back to what we reported back in February, the Rams and Stafford never wanted to say goodbye to each other, and once Stafford got a price for his worth, the team reached an agreement.
However, the element we don't talk about is that Stafford's new terms were $10 million less than what the Raiders offered him. Not only did the Rams retain Stafford, but that gave them the cap flexibility to say goodbye to Cooper Kupp, which allowed them to sign Davante Adams.
"The team also made two other high-priced moves to support its QB. Most notably, the Rams signed wide receiver Davante Adams to a two-year deal that averages $22 million per season (and includes $26 million fully guaranteed). At 32, Adams is not the player he once was, though he managed 2.1 yards per route run last season and his open score in ESPN's receiving metrics was a more-than-respectable 77."
"There are no guarantees, but I like this move, especially coupled with the team's decision to release Cooper Kupp. He is also 32 but is three years removed from his latest 1,000-yard season. The Rams were right to move on."
"The Rams also scored big in the trade market. Most notably, they traded down with Atlanta on draft night in a deal that netted Los Angeles picks 46 and 242 and a 2026 first-rounder for Nos. 26 and 101. This was a big score, as the Rams came away in great shape in terms of average value but with upside for much more. If the Falcons fail this season -- which is squarely in the range of outcomes -- the Rams will have netted themselves a very high pick. And with Stafford being 37 years old, that pick could help bring them his successor."
While everyone talks about the trade, we don't mention enough how the picks received from the Falcons, outside the 2026 first-round selection completed the offense. Terrance Ferguson is the heir to Tyler Higbee, and Konata Mumpfield will help make up for Demarcus Robinson's departure.
Not a bad five months of business.
