Rams’ Sean McVay Raves About Emerging Offensive Weapon
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. In 2023, on a rainy Sunday in Baltimore, Davis Allen had the game of his career. This week, Allen is set to return with a newfound confidence from increased usage and with a reeling Ravens team, the platform has been laid for a breakout performance. Here's the latest on Allen.
McVay on Allen
I asked McVay on Tuesday for his thoughts on Allen.
“He did a really good job," stated McVay. "Higbee was injured. He had to step up, had a big third-and-one conversion that ended up getting called back then he converts on a third down-and-long. He did a really good job, had a touchdown off of a screen. Davis has always just answered the bell. I think he's a physically and a mentally tough guy. I think he competes really well at the line of scrimmage."
"He's good as a move blocker. He's got great, soft hands. I think he's just continuing to ascend into a complete tight end. He showed early signs of that his rookie year that you're alluding to. He had a great performance that gave us a chance to win that game against a team that was as hot as anybody at that time.”
The Future of the Rams
Tyler Higbee is on the backside of his career and his future beyond this season is unclear. Colby Parkinson could become a cap casualty after this season. While the Rams did draft Terrance Ferguson, Allen and Ferguson essentially play two different positions.
Allen is able to be used on the inside, while Ferguson is much more of a threat when flexed out and allowed to stand up. Allen has overcome a slow sophmore season due to injury to become one of the team's top options in the red zone. This season, Allen has six receptions for 48 yards and two touchdowns.
Allen doesn't see a high volume of targets, but tight ends in McVay's system have never put up jaw-dropping numbers compared to their NFL counterparts. Allen's strength is in his ability to block and how efficient he is.
While he may only have six receptions, those came off of seven targets. In his other healthy season, which was 2023, Allen had ten receptions off of eleven targets.
As his role continues to grow, so will his production and with one more year left on his rookie contract plus the faith of Sean McVay, Allen's career is just beginning to take off.
