Rams Clap Back at NFL Pundits
The Los Angeles Rams came up with a hard fought victory over the Houston Texans to open up their 2025 NFL season this past Sunday. The Rams played hard the whole game and had just enough to overcome the Texans.
The Rams made the key plays towards the end of the game that helped them close this one out. It was exactly how the Rams wanted to open up the season. Head coach Sean McVay loved his team's effort and praised them for getting it done.
NFL Analyst Picks Did not Age Well
After the game Rams had something to say to a few of NFL analysts who did not think the Rams had a chance to come out on top in their Week 1 game. Ryan Clark, Marcus Spears, Hannah Storm, and Mina Kimes of ESPN all picked against the Rams. That was very surprising to see because the Rams are a good team, and for none of them to pick the Rams is something else.
"I guess being an ex-player doesn’t help analysts make better picks."
"3 guarantees in life. Death, taxes and Ryan Clark being wrong."
This is not unfamiliar terrority for the Rams. At a lot of points last season, experts did not like the Rams' chances in a lot of their games. The Rams proved them wrong in most of those games. Now going into this season, there have been talks about this Rams team not having chemistry because of all the time that quarterback Matthew Stafford missed this offseason. But that is far from the truth, and the Rams are coming.
I guess these NFL experts have not learned their lesson. That is fine for the Rams. They can care less. They know what they have in their team, and they know that they can do a lot of special things this season.
Up next for the Rams is a road trip to Tennessee to face the Titans. This is a game where the Rams should be picked to win, but like we saw in Week 1, do not be surprised if they are not the favorites to win in Week 2. The Rams are going to improve, and they will be the favorites to come out of the NFC.
