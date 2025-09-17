How Rams Can Use Momentum to Thrive vs. Eagles
The Los Angeles Rams rallied back from being down a field goal at halftime to dominate the Tennessee Titans in the second half to win the game 33 - 19. Their defense was pulling through all game, but it was their offense that propelled them to the win.
Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams connected for their first touchdown, hopefully one of many, and the Rams did exactly what they needed to against a Titans team that's in the middle of a rebuild. Now, their next opponent is the Philadelphia Eagles, and they're carrying a lot of momentum into that playoff rematch.
Week 2 Grades
Cody Benjamin is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and after week two of the NFL wrapped up, he graded each team based on how they performed. For the Rams, their offensive barrage in the second half earned them a grade of a solid A.
"The Rams relied heavily on their defense in Week 1, but this time around, they were the complete package, looking even more explosive than they did last postseason. Matthew Stafford overcame a bad pick to Cody Barton to feed both Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, the latter of whom also scored on a 45-yard trick run. And Byron Young headlined the persistent "D," logging five sacks against Tennessee's middling front", said Benjamin.
The Rams' week two performance was encouraging because it showed the potential of how dangerous this team can really be. It was against an inferior Titans defense, but this defense was causing problems for Stafford and the offense in the first half.
In a hostile environment, it speaks a lot to a team's culture for them to rally back and dominate the way they did in the second half. This could've easily been a trap game for the Rams if they played down to their competition, but they handled business
If the Rams can continue to build off of this offensive momentum, and their defense continues to get at the quarterback and play at the level they have been in 2025, they are more than capable of upsetting the Eagles at home.
The trick play to Puka Nacua, which resulted in a touchdown, is exactly the type of play Sean McVay needs to call in order to catch teams off guard.
Ensure you follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra for all Rams content.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Rams' momentum heading into week three when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.