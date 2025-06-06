Rams Happy to be Rid of This NFC West Problem
For seven seasons, the Rams were getting attacked by a player Arizona Cardinals on SI's Donnie Druin called the living definition of an underdog story. From 2018-2024, undrafted free agent linebacker Dennis Gardeck scratched and clawed for every opportunity.
Despite constant coaching changes, Gardeck remained on the Cardinals' roster due to his aggressive, tone-setting play and dependability. After tearing his ACL in week seven of 2024, the Cardinals allowed Gardeck to leave after his contract expired, with former Rams James Gladstone and Liam Coen bringing him to Jacksonville.
"Gardeck was highly regarded in the locker room and fan base during his entire tenure in Arizona, and rightfully so," stated Druin when asked about Gardeck. "He’s a living definition of an underdog story and worked his way through special teams to earn playing time on the defensive side of the ball. All business, and all gas with no breaks. Great teammate and can be productive as a pass rusher though injuries have held him back. High upside guy, I think Jacksonville fans will come to really like him."
The Rams got lucky as his absence from the team's home matchup against Arizona helped push the Rams over the line, winning the game and the NFC West.
Recently, former Rams offensive coordinator and current Jaguars head coach Liam Coen spoke about the damage Gardeck used to do to his old team.
“Yeah, just a ton of respect for the player competing against him two times a year in L.A. since 2018. Every time we would go play the Arizona Cardinals, he was on the game-wrecker board. We would always kind of introduce the game wreckers to the players. And he was on there, whether it was originally for special teams, and then also for rushing the passer and creating some disruption. It just gives us somebody a little bit different kind of style rusher, special teams demon. He was a captain in Arizona on special teams."
"He had three sacks in a game last year. Not sure how many people did that this past season, but he did and had an interception in the following game. So you're just looking at continuing to find guys that can disrupt the game in a specific way, whether it's in the DPR or on special teams.”
Safe to say the Rams hope Gardeck remains in the AFC for some time. Gardeck and the Jaguars take on the Rams in London during week seven of the 2025 NFL season.
