Three Trade Options For the Rams to Explore
When the Los Angeles Rams return from London, they will have a little over two weeks to make a move if they wish to execute a trade before the NFL's deadline. Here are three options to explore.
Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
There’s a somewhat famous picture of a sports car parked under the roof of a run down home. That’s Derrick Henry on the injury riddled Baltimore Ravens. It’s not Henry’s nor is it the Ravens’ fault but it is what it is.
Henry has had fumbling problems this season but it is my opinion that a change in scenery would do him well and his usage could pop Kyren Williams in the run game. His cap hits are manageable and while the blocking remains a problem on short yardage situations, nothing supplements that more than Henry coming down the pipe. If it’s the f them picks era part two, that’s the player who I would want.
Cam Taylor-Britt, Cincinnati Bengals
Taylor-Britt was a healthy scratch this week, signaling he’s out of favor. The Bengals claim Taylor-Britt needs to become more consistent but how does someone find consistency in a franchise that’s always changing, especially on the defensive side of the ball?
In my opinion, being that Taylor-Britt is on the final year of his rookie deal, his time in Cincinnati is done and thus could be avalible for cheap. He's extremely fast, fantastic when confident and I believe the Rams' defensive back rehabilitation program could be exactly what he needs to return to his once dominant form.
Quinnen Williams, New York Jets
Williams, a once hyped-up first round pick, has lived up to expectations and then some during his last seven years as a New York Jet and while he has experienced tremendous personal success and success with his brother Quincy, neither man has felt playoff football.
In Williams' time with the Jets, he has played under three different head coaches and the most amount of wins he has seen in a season is seven. If he wishes to win championships in his prime, he must leave the Jets because things have looked directionless with Aaron Glenn at the helm.
If the Rams were to add Williams, they would have to work some cap magic and be willing to deal away high draft picks but defensive line depth is critical to winning Super Bowls. Only question is if Williams would be open to leaving his brother and if he believes in Glenn's vision.
