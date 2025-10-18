Prediction Raises Causes for Concerns for the Rams in London
The Los Angeles Rams will be one of the teams to play in London as part of the international NFL games. Unfortunately for them, they're facing off against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have been to London quite a few amount of times.
The Jaguars have played in London 13 times since their debut over a decade ago, and it's not unfair to say that this will essentially be a home game for the Jaguars. Without Puka Nacua, the Rams offense will have an even harder time against one of the best defenses in the NFL.
Week 7 Predictions
Pete Prisco is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he updated his weekly predictions, where he attempts to guess who will win in each matchup. For the Rams game against the Jaguars, he decides to go against the grain and choose the Jaguars to upset the Rams in London and continue to garner more fans across the pond.
"The Rams beat the Ravens last week, while the Jaguars lost to the Seahawks. The Seattle line sacked Trevor Lawrence seven times in that game. The Rams' defensive front has to be licking its chops. The Los Angeles offense will be without Puka Nacua, its best receiver. That matters. The Jaguars will pull one out late", said Prisco.
Playing in London usually results in both teams playing sloppy football due to both teams not being totally accustomed to the environment, food, or whatever reason it may be to explain why NFL teams are usually off their game.
The Rams have been given an impressive test because, unlike all other 31 teams in the NFL, the Jaguars may be the most accustomed to playing in London. They have the advantage, even if their offensive line won't be able to hold up against Jared Verse and the Rams' dominant defensive line.
Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay will have to adjust their offense to account for the fact that they'll be without the best pass catcher on their team. Meanwhile, their secondary is tasked with having to guard Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter simultaneously.
Fresh off a critical injury and facing off against a team hungry for another win, the Rams' mettle will be tested in this contest against the Jaguars. They may be predicted to win, but I believe the Rams have what it takes to come home to the US with another win under their belt.
