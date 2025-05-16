3 Toughest Games on the Rams 2025 Schedule
The Los Angeles Rams will face plenty of new challenges as they return to the forefront of contention for NFC representation in Super Bowl LX. Los Angeles is a young team with enough veterans to compete for a championship behind the arm of Matthew Stafford and the coaching brilliance of Sean McVay.
This season, they play with a first-place schedule as the winners of the NFC West last year. The challenges and toughness of their opponents have increased heading into the season and will continue to do so as new contenders emerge.
The Rams will play a few tough opponents throughout the regular season. With that in mind, let's look at the three toughest games on their schedule.
Week 3 at Philadelphia Eagles (early afternoon FOX)
I would argue this is a game deserving of a primetime slot. The Rams will look to avenge their divisional round loss in Janurary with an early season trip to face the defending-Super Bowl champions. The Eagles are the king of the mountain for the moment and Los Angeles will be looking to topple them off of it.
This will be a fun challenge early in the season for a young Los Angeles team that could need a wake-up call and "Welcome to the NFL moment." This will be one of the best matchups of the early season slate from across the league.
Week 6 at Baltimore Ravens (early afternoon FOX)
Another matchup deserving of its own spot on primetime, the Ravens and Rams gave fans an exciting game two years ago when Tylan Wallace score a walk-off punt-return touchdown to win it for the home squad. Now, both teams could offer a potential dark-horse Super Bowl preview of sorts as Stafford takes multi-league MVP Lamar Jackson.
The Ravens will once again be a tough outting for anyone with their physical brand and play style in the trenches. This will be a great test for the young Rams defensive line against a mauling Baltimore offensive line that can create monster creases for Jackson and Derrick Henry.
Week 15 vs. Detroit Lions (late afternoon FOX)
There is a very good likelihood this game gets flexed to Sunday or Monday Night Football. The Lions are arguably the favorites to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LX, and a healthy program could lead them to their first-ever Super Bowl appearance. However, they will have to deal with a late-season matchup against another playoff contender in the Rams.
Stafford will take on his former team for the first time since the 2023 NFC Wild Card round, this time on his home turf. This will be yet another game that could help strengthen a young roster to prepare them for another deep run in the postseason.
