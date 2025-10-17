The NFL Ignored Illegal Play Committed Against Rams
On Friday, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard told reporters that the NFL sent a memo around about punch-outs, using Lions linebacker Jack Campbell as an example, according to Nolan Bianchi for The Detroit News.
"They want to make sure you're punching the ball and not the player, whatever that means," stated Sheppard.
While it's good that the NFL is enforcing rules that state a player isn't able to legally punch another player, even if the contact is accidental, where was this memo after 49ers defensive tackle Alfred Collins punched Rams running back Kyren Williams in the face over two weeks ago?
So not only did the NFL not send out the memo when Williams was hit, they sent it out over a week later, after another full round of games had been played. Let's look back. After this play, the NFL held games on the following Sunday, Monday, Thursday, Sunday again and two more contests on the following Monday.
Additionally, the NFL's social media team posted that video, indicating that someone saw what happened.
My Takeaway
I have no problem with the NFL wanting to make things clear on the punchout rules, I have no problem with Collins attempt. I honestly have no issue with the refs missing the play because this is the NFL and things happen in real time.
The issue is why did it take this long for enforcement? There are three thoughts that come to mind.
The NFL doesn't care about the Rams...which would be foolish considering they've won a championship in their biggest West Coast market.
The NFL stepped in because Campbell and the Lions just played the Chiefs and the Chiefs drive the brand...maybe, but I'm not ready to go conspiracy.
What I really think happened is that when Brian Branch punched JuJu Smith-Schuster following the game, the NFL had to take a deep dive into everything within that contest, and now memos are being sent.
However, in the bigger picture, players have been punching at the ball for years to the point I witnessed T.J. Watt throwing haymakers without repute and he's one of many, he just sticks out in my mind. So why now and why couldn't the Rams get the same grace afforded to others? Do they need to start a post-game brawl to get a memo?
Just feels like awful timing, especially from the same league whose coaches, executives, and players often overlook the achievements of various members of the Rams.
