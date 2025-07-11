Rams Rivals' Weak Links Revealed
Sean McVay is currently earning the grand total of nine years of NFL head coaching paychecks by employing a simple philosophy to division play. Hit them where it hurts.
CBS Sports' Josh Edwards pointed out where it hurts for each NFL West opponent and here's how the Rams will be able to exploit their weak points.
San Francisco 49ers: Interior offensive line
"Offensive guard Aaron Banks signed with the Packers in free agency and reserve offensive tackle Jaylon Moore signed with Kansas City," wrote Edwards. "The offensive line had already been a weakness despite the offensive structure taking some of the pressure off that unit and they did little to change that in the offseason."
Braden Fiske. Fiske already displayed what to do. Just attack Dominick Puni's inside shoulder, and the offensive line falls apart. That's really it, and maybe add a stunt once in a while to keep things fresh.
Arizona Cardinals: Linebacker
"Arizona has replacement-level linebackers right now, which makes sense because Philadelphia never spent big on the position (until this year) and that is where coach Jonathan Gannon cut his teeth. The offensive line requires some attention as well."
The answer is easy, and his name is Kyren Williams. In the Rams' last four games against the Cardinals, Williams racked up 486 total yards and four touchdowns against Arizona for an average of 121.5 yards per game.
Williams' usage would keep the Cardinals offense at bay, allow the Rams to control the clock and field position, while attacking the interior of their front seven, the weakest point in their defense.
"It is easy to envision a scenario in which Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling do not provide the production that Seattle will require alongside Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The Seahawks did add two Day 3 pass catchers as well. Cornerback has questions as well. Devon Witherspoon has been fantastic and the same has been true of Riq Woolen at times in his career. The other starting spot is expected to be a competition between Josh Jobe and Nehemiah Pritchett."
Unfortunately, the 2024 method of screw it, Demarcus Robinson got to be down there somewhere is no longer an option. However, Robinson did point out the easiest way to defeat the Seahawks. That is by simply avoiding Devon Witherspoon.
Rookie Nick Emmanwori might throw a wrench in those plans, but just attack Woolen with Davante Adams and Konata Mumpfield with a volume of targets, watch as they haul the ball in, and when the Seahawks adjust, take advantage of the gaps they're leaving their positions to support Woolen.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE